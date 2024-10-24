Sharks at Kings projected lineups

SHARKS (0-5-2) at KINGS (3-2-2)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Alex Wennberg -- Danil Gushchin
Ty Dellandrea -- Luke Kunin -- Barclay Goodrow
Klim Kostin -- Nico Sturm -- Givani Smith
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Jack Thompson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Matt Benning, Will Smith, Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper back)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Alex Laferriere -- Alex Turcotte -- Warren Foegele
Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
Will Smith, a center, will not play as part of his development plan. … Kuemper was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Goalie Pheonix Copley was loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League. ... Burroughs is expected to play after being scratched the past three games. He worked on a pair with Gavrikov during the Kings morning skate Thursday, indicating a move away from a Anderson-Gavrikov pairing Los Angeles had used the past three games.