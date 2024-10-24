Sharks at Kings projected lineups

SHARKS (0-5-2) at KINGS (3-2-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Alex Wennberg -- Danil Gushchin

Ty Dellandrea -- Luke Kunin -- Barclay Goodrow

Klim Kostin -- Nico Sturm -- Givani Smith

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Jack Thompson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Matt Benning, Will Smith, Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper back)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere -- Alex Turcotte -- Warren Foegele

Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Will Smith, a center, will not play as part of his development plan. … Kuemper was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Goalie Pheonix Copley was loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League. ... Burroughs is expected to play after being scratched the past three games. He worked on a pair with Gavrikov during the Kings morning skate Thursday, indicating a move away from a Anderson-Gavrikov pairing Los Angeles had used the past three games.