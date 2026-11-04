Sharks at Kings projected lineups

SHARKS (7-8-1) at KINGS (4-7-2)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Mason Marchment -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ivar Stenberg -- Filip Bystedt -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ty Dellandrea
Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring
Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba
Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Nolan Allan
Injured: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry
Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Martin Chromiak
Erik Haula -- Kenny Connors -- Joel Armia
Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Cody Ceci, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)
Status report
Pohlkamp will make his NHL debut after being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Wennberg traveled with the Sharks for their three-game road trip, but coach Ryan Warsofsky said Tuesday the forward needs more practice time before returning. The forward will miss his eighth straight game. … The Sharks reassigned defenseman Libor Hajek to the AHL on Wednesday. ... Kempe will play for the Kings after missing a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 31 because of an undisclosed injury. … Turcotte returned to practice Tuesday, but the center remains week to week. He has not played since Oct. 6 … Connors was recalled from Ontario of the AHL on Tuesday, and forward Taylor Ward was reassigned in a corresponding move.