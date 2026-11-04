Sharks at Kings projected lineups

SHARKS (7-8-1) at KINGS (4-7-2)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Mason Marchment -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ivar Stenberg -- Filip Bystedt -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ty Dellandrea

Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba

Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Nolan Allan

Injured: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry

Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Martin Chromiak

Erik Haula -- Kenny Connors -- Joel Armia

Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cody Ceci, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)

Status report

Pohlkamp will make his NHL debut after being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Wennberg traveled with the Sharks for their three-game road trip, but coach Ryan Warsofsky said Tuesday the forward needs more practice time before returning. The forward will miss his eighth straight game. … The Sharks reassigned defenseman Libor Hajek to the AHL on Wednesday. ... Kempe will play for the Kings after missing a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 31 because of an undisclosed injury. … Turcotte returned to practice Tuesday, but the center remains week to week. He has not played since Oct. 6 … Connors was recalled from Ontario of the AHL on Tuesday, and forward Taylor Ward was reassigned in a corresponding move.