Couture will not resume playing career with Sharks

Logan Couture said his playing career with the San Jose Sharks has come to an end.

“Unfortunately, due to my injury, I am no longer able to play hockey,” Couture said in a statement released by the Sharks. “I’m extremely grateful and proud to have played 16 years in the best league in the world. I want to thank the Sharks organization and all of my teammates over the course of my career. And most especially, thank you to the Sharks and hockey fans around the world for your continued support. I will continue to root for the Sharks as they look to get back to annually competing for the Stanley Cup as we did for so many years.”

The 36-year-old forward, who hasn't played since Jan. 31, 2024, announced his decision at a press conference in San Jose with Sharks general manager Mike Grier on Tuesday.

“From the first time he set foot on the ice with a Sharks sweater on, Logan has been the consummate professional,” Grier said. “He has been a great leader on and off the ice and always led by example through his work ethic and by his play. Logan is the rare player who excelled at every facet of the game -- he scored goals, set up teammates, was excellent on both sides of special teams, won face-offs, and was defensively strong.

"If you needed a goal late in the game or were defending a one-goal lead, Logan was the player you wanted out on the ice. What I admire most about Logan is when the games mattered the most, he always elevated his game to a whole new level. His performances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs speak for themselves. Ultimately, his health and quality of life with his family must be the top priority but we have been extremely fortunate to have had Logan as our captain and as a leader in our organization for the past 16 seasons.”

Couture, captain of the Sharks since Sept. 12, 2019, has missed all but six games the past two seasons. He sustained a lower-body injury during offseason training after 2022-23 and missed the first 45 games of last season before returning to the lineup Jan. 20, 2024, when he had an assist in a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

That was his lone point in six games. Eleven days later, Couture said he didn't feel right after playing 21:54 in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Ducks.

On March 8, the Sharks announced Couture would miss the rest of that season with a hip/groin injury.

"I hope [I can play next season]," Couture said at the time, per The Mercury News. "Nothing's ever guaranteed, obviously. This injury has lingered for a long, long time already, so I'm going to try and be ready. I mean, I couldn't imagine not playing hockey, so we'll see."

Couture, selected by the Sharks with the No. 9 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, has two seasons left on an eight-year contract he signed July 1, 2018. He's fifth in Sharks history in games played (933), third in goals (323), fifth in assists (378) and fourth in points (701). He's played 116 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fifth in team history. His 48 goals are tied with Joe Pavelski for second, and his 53 assists and 101 points rank second and third, respectively.