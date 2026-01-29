Sharks at Oilers projected lineups

SHARKS (27-21-3) at OILERS (27-19-8)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Phillip Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Matt Savoie -- Josh Samanski -- Jack Roslovic

Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Calvin Pickard

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Adam Henrique (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... The Sharks will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Ekholm will be a game-time decision; the defenseman scored his first NHL hat trick in a 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. ... Regula will play if Ekholm cannot. ... The Oilers will go with the same forward lines from Monday.

