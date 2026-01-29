Sharks at Oilers projected lineups

SHARKS (27-21-3) at OILERS (27-19-8)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Phillip Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Matt Savoie -- Josh Samanski -- Jack Roslovic
Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Calvin Pickard
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Adam Henrique (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. ... The Sharks will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Ekholm will be a game-time decision; the defenseman scored his first NHL hat trick in a 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. ... Regula will play if Ekholm cannot. ... The Oilers will go with the same forward lines from Monday.