McKenna ready for Hockey Valley frenzy in Penn State's outdoor game at Beaver Stadium

Gavin McKenna got the full Beaver Stadium experience for several Penn State football games this season.

But his next visit will be a lot different.

McKenna, the favorite to be the first pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, will help Penn State as it transforms from Happy Valley to Hockey Valley and hosts its first outdoor game, against Michigan State on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; BTN).

"It's going to be a fun time," McKenna said. "Obviously it's never been done before at Penn State. So for us to get that opportunity, it's going to be fun ... it's going to be pretty electric. Everyone you talk to at Penn State sounds like they're going out for that game."

It's an event years in the making.

"The start of it happened I think the day I got hired (in 2011)," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. "'When are you guys going to play a hockey game in Beaver Stadium?' It's the most common question that I've had over the past 15 years."

After reaching the Frozen Four last season, and with McKenna's heralded arrival in July, Penn State athletic director Dr. Patrick Kraft and his staff decided it was time.

"I'm very blessed to have an incredible staff to be able to pull something like this off," Kraft said. "We put on one of the largest events in the world on Saturdays here, and our fans are passionate. We knew we had a really good team coming back, and the excitement was at a fever pitch. We kind of just started to do the work. And our [operations] team and our facility folks said, 'Yeah, we can pull this off.' And it really just kind of came together."