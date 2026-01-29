Golden Knights to play Stars at 2027 Stadium Series in Dallas

Western Conference rivals to meet at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 20 next season

Duchene_Hill

© Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 20, 2027.

The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET and broadcast on ABC.

The NHL announced on Nov. 3 that the Stars will host the 2027 NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, but did not name their opponent at the time.

This will be the Golden Knights’ third outdoor game. Vegas lost 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in 2021 and lost 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. There were no fans at the Lake Tahoe game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the Stars’ second outdoor game. They drew 85,630 fans, the third-largest crowd in NHL history, when they defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the 2020 Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

The Golden Knights have developed a strong rivalry with the Stars during their nine seasons since entering the NHL in 2017. The teams have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times, including twice with a spot in the Stanley Cup Final on the line.

Dallas Stars to host Stadium Series in 2027 at home of Cowboys

Dallas defeated Vegas in five games in the 2020 Western Conference Final. The Stars won twice in overtime during the best-of-7 series, which was held with no fans in attendance at Rogers Place in Edmonton because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime in a 3-2 victory in Game 3 and Denis Gurianov scored at 3:36 overtime in a 3-2 victory in Game 5 to send Dallas to the Cup Final for the first time since 2000. The Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the Cup Final

Vegas got its revenge by defeating Dallas in six games in the 2023 Western Conference Final. Helped by overtime wins in the first two games, the Golden Knights jumped to a 3-0 series lead before the Stars won the next two games. Vegas closed the series with a 6-0 victory in Game 6 in Dallas to advance to Stanley Cup Final for the second time in its history and defeated the Florida Panthers in five games to capture its first championship.

The teams met again in the 2024 Western Conference First Round, when Dallas recovered from losing the first two games of the series at home to prevail in seven games.

