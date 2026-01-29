Golden Knights to play Stars at 2027 Stadium Series in Dallas

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 20, 2027.

The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET and broadcast on ABC.

The NHL announced on Nov. 3 that the Stars will host the 2027 NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, but did not name their opponent at the time.

This will be the Golden Knights’ third outdoor game. Vegas lost 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in 2021 and lost 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. There were no fans at the Lake Tahoe game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the Stars’ second outdoor game. They drew 85,630 fans, the third-largest crowd in NHL history, when they defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the 2020 Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

The Golden Knights have developed a strong rivalry with the Stars during their nine seasons since entering the NHL in 2017. The teams have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times, including twice with a spot in the Stanley Cup Final on the line.