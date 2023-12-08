Sharks rally from down 4, top Red Wings in OT to spoil Kane debut

Granlund scores at 37 seconds; teams combine for 6 goals in 3:01

Recap: Sharks @ Red Wings 12.7.23

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Mikael Granlund scored 37 seconds into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks spoiled Patrick Kane’s debut for the Detroit Red Wings with a 6-5 win at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Granlund finished a 2-on-0 off a pass from Fabian Zetterlund after a Red Wings turnover.

Kane, who hadn’t played this season after having hip resurfacing surgery June 1, finished with three shots on goal in 16:33 of ice time and hit the left post in the third period.

Nico Sturm and Tomas Hertl each scored twice for the Sharks (8-17-2), who became the first team this season to win after trailing by four. Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves on 20 shots before being replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen, who made 10 saves.

Michael Rasmussen scored twice, and Ville Husso made 30 saves for the Red Wings (14-7-4).

Klim Kostin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 9:05 of the second period, slapping in a loose puck from the edge of the crease.

The Red Wings increased the lead to 4-0 with three goals in 49 seconds. Rasmussen got the first two, tipping in Daniel Sprong’s shot to make it 2-0 at 12:51 and Ben Chiarot’s at 13:04 for a 3-0 lead.

Lucas Raymond then scored at 13:40, converting in the slot off Chiarot’s pass and chasing Blackwood.

The Sharks were called for an unsportsmanlike conduct minor after the fourth goal but followed with their first two short-handed goals of the season. Tomas Hertl made it 4-1 at 14:08, and Zetterlund cut it to 4-2 at 14:46.

Sturm pulled San Jose within 4-3 at 15:52, 12 seconds after the penalty expired. It was the sixth goal in 3:01, one second short of the NHL record for the fastest six goals, set by the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals on Feb. 22, 1981.

Sturm tied it 4-4 at 19:37 with his second of the game.

Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 5-4 lead at 13:20 of the third period with a one-timer off Raymond’s drop pass, but Hertl’s second of the game tied it 5-5 at 18:31 with Kahkonen pulled for the extra attacker.

