Kane looks ‘very comfortable’ in Red Wings debut after hip surgery

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane heard the cheers as he emerged from the Detroit Red Wings locker room for warmups, cheers that grew even louder when he was announced in the starting lineup.

He was unable to get on the score sheet, but it was an otherwise strong night for the 35-year-old forward, who got a great response from Red Wings fans in his first game in seven months.

“I’ll definitely have to build up the timing and the confidence and getting back to trying to take over, when you have the puck on your stick and take over games,” Kane said after a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. “A little bit tentative tonight at times, but overall, felt pretty good, felt like I was making some plays.

“[I’ll] probably look back and see what everything looked like on video, but [it] just felt good to be out there and be playing in the best League in the world again.”

Kane had hip resurfacing surgery June 1 and signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with Detroit on Nov. 28. In his first game since Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round for the New York Rangers on May 1, he had three shots on goal in 16:33 of ice time. He had two other shots blocked and missed on three more.

“He looked very comfortable,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously, a little rusty. Probably a little more polish to his game, he could’ve had three or four points. He’s probably kicking himself that he didn’t, so I think certainly a positive for him tonight.”

Indeed, Kane came close a few times. After taking a pass from defenseman Jeff Petry, Kane was stopped in front of the net at 16:03 of the first period. He laced a great pass to forward Klim Kostin, who skated to the slot and hit the post at 6:01 of the second period.

His best scoring chance came at 4:52 of the third period when he hit the post from the slot.

“I mean, I think throughout the game, as an offensive player, you always want to create chances, right? You can live and die with hitting the post or not capitalizing on your chances, but you want to create and you want to play the right way for your team,” Kane said. “Would’ve been nice to bury that, though.”