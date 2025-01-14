Sharks at Red Wings projected lineups

SHARKS (13-26-6) at RED WINGS (20-18-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Collin Graf -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun
Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Ville Husso
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)
Status report
Wennberg will return after missing a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild because of illness. ... Vlasic will replace Thrun on the third defense pair. ... Petry, a defenseman, will not accompany Red Wings on their upcoming four-game road trip, coach Todd McLellan said Tuesday.