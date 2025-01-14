Sharks at Red Wings projected lineups

SHARKS (13-26-6) at RED WINGS (20-18-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun

Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

Wennberg will return after missing a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild because of illness. ... Vlasic will replace Thrun on the third defense pair. ... Petry, a defenseman, will not accompany Red Wings on their upcoming four-game road trip, coach Todd McLellan said Tuesday.