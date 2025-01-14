Sharks at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (13-26-6) at RED WINGS (20-18-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun

Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

Wennberg will return after missing a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild because of illness. ... Vlasic will replace Thrun on the third defense pair. ... Petry, a defenseman, will not accompany Red Wings on their upcoming four-game road trip, coach Todd McLellan said Tuesday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Malkin could return for Penguins against Kraken

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Central Scouting midterm rankings discussed on latest 'NHL Draft Class'

2025 Draft: Schaefer tops Central Scouting midterm rankings

NHL Central Scouting vital, indispensable pillar of Draft

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk, J. Hughes go head-to-head before 4 Nations Face-Off, Panthers visit Devils

Wives of Toffoli, Petry debut ‘Never Offside with Julie and Cat’ podcast

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

O.A.R. to perform at Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Hyman, family approved as owners of OHL franchise in Brantford

McDavid scores lone goal, Oilers blank Kings

Pelletier has 3 points, Flames cruise past Blackhawks for 3rd win in row

Preparation, willingness to accept challenge keys to navigating push to 4 Nations Face-Off, midseason break

Kakko feeling confident after settling in with Kraken

Boston Bruins Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Cates scores twice, Flyers rally past Panthers

4 Nations Face-Off top storylines debated by NHL.com writers