Sharks at Avalanche

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate. … San Jose coach David Quinn said Emberson, who missed 12 games with a lower-body injury, will replace Burroughs, a defenseman. … The Avalanche didn’t hold a morning skate. … Girard, who missed 20 games after entering the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL on Nov. 24, said Saturday that he would return against the Sharks. … Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Saturday that Colton, a forward, would be a game-time decision.