Sharks at Blackhawks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (16-43-7) at BLACKHAWKS (18-44-5)

6 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Alexander Barabanov -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin

Kevin Labanc -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Jacob MacDonald -- Calen Addison

Magnus Chrona

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Mike Hoffman (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Johnson -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Nick Foligno

Landon Slaggert -- Ryan Donato -- Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Cooley is expected to make his NHL debut after Chrona made 16 saves in a 4-2 defeat at Columbus on Saturday. Cooley, obtained in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on March 8, is a native of Los Gatos, California, about 10 miles southwest of San Jose … The Blackhawks recalled Reichel from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday … Mrazek will start after relieving Soderblom in a 5-0 loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, when he stopped 22 of 23 shots.

