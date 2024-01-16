Sharks at Blackhawks

SHARKS (10-31-3) at BLACKHAWKS (12-29-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- William Eklund
Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey
Scott Sabourin -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Calen Addison
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Nico Sturm (mid-body), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato
Jarred Tinordi -- Jaycob Megna
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate after a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. … Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 32 saves. ... Murphy will miss a game for the first time this season. His injury is believed to be minor and Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said the defenseman could play Wednesday.