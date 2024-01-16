Sharks at Blackhawks

SHARKS (10-31-3) at BLACKHAWKS (12-29-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- William Eklund

Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey

Scott Sabourin -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Calen Addison

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Nico Sturm (mid-body), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato

Jarred Tinordi -- Jaycob Megna

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate after a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. … Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 32 saves. ... Murphy will miss a game for the first time this season. His injury is believed to be minor and Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said the defenseman could play Wednesday.