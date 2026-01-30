Sharks at Flames projected lineups

SHARKS (27-21-4) at FLAMES (21-26-6)
4 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Jeff Skinner
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Phillip Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Joel Farabee -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Ryan Lomberg
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional practice Friday following a 4-3 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … San Jose placed Vincent Iorio on waivers Friday; the defenseman had been a healthy scratch the past six games. ... The Flames did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.