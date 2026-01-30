Sharks at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (27-21-4) at FLAMES (21-26-6)

4 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Jeff Skinner

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Phillip Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Joel Farabee -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Ryan Lomberg

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional practice Friday following a 4-3 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … San Jose placed Vincent Iorio on waivers Friday; the defenseman had been a healthy scratch the past six games. ... The Flames did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 30

Jack Hughes still being evaluated for lower-body injury sustained in Devils win

NHL Status Report: E. Lindholm, Zacha to miss Stadium Series for Bruins

NHL EDGE stats behind record 30 hat tricks in January

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Stadium Series

Hard-working Kucherov leads Lightning into Stadium Series vs. Bruins 

NHL EDGE stats behind Kane's points record among U.S.-born players

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Raymond emerging as star for Red Wings, hopes to do same for Team Sweden

NHL On Tap: Werenski, resurgent Blue Jackets on roll, visit Blackhawks

Zibanejad dreams of Olympic glory with Sweden during rebound season with Rangers 

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Tolopilo makes 32 saves, Canucks shut out Ducks

Wright scores 2, Kraken defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd win in row

Stars win in shootout after Golden Knights rally from 3 down in 3rd

Hyman scores in OT, Oilers rally from 3 down in 3rd to top Sharks

Lightning 'can't wait' for Stadium Series amid red-hot stretch