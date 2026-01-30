Sharks at Flames projected lineups

SHARKS (27-21-4) at FLAMES (21-26-6)

4 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Jeff Skinner

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Phillip Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Joel Farabee -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Ryan Lomberg

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional practice Friday following a 4-3 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … San Jose placed Vincent Iorio on waivers Friday; the defenseman had been a healthy scratch the past six games. ... The Flames did not practice Friday following a 4-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.