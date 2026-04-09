Sharks at Ducks projected lineups

SHARKS (37-33-7) at DUCKS (41-32-5)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA, KCOP-13, TVAS
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Igor Chernyshov -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Jeffrey Viel
Tim Washe -- Ryan Poehling -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Olen Zellweger
Injured: Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Cutter Gauthier (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he will consider line changes following a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. .... Gauthier, a forward, and Gudas, a defenseman, did not practice Wednesday; each likely will miss his fifth straight game. ... The Ducks used 10 forwards and eight defensemen in a 5-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, but Vatrano practiced on the third line Wednesday after being scratched against the Predators. ... Zellweger, a defenseman who played on the fourth line against Nashville, practiced on the top line on Wednesday in place of Kreider, who took a maintenance day.