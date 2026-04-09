Sharks at Ducks projected lineups

SHARKS (37-33-7) at DUCKS (41-32-5)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA, KCOP-13, TVAS

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Igor Chernyshov -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Jeffrey Viel

Tim Washe -- Ryan Poehling -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Olen Zellweger

Injured: Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Cutter Gauthier (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he will consider line changes following a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. .... Gauthier, a forward, and Gudas, a defenseman, did not practice Wednesday; each likely will miss his fifth straight game. ... The Ducks used 10 forwards and eight defensemen in a 5-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, but Vatrano practiced on the third line Wednesday after being scratched against the Predators. ... Zellweger, a defenseman who played on the fourth line against Nashville, practiced on the top line on Wednesday in place of Kreider, who took a maintenance day.