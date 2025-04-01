Sharks at Ducks projected lineups

SHARKS (20-44-9) at DUCKS (32-33-8)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA+, KCOP-13
Sharks projected lineup
Cam Lund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Noah Gregor -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Klim Kostin
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Brett Leason
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)
Status report
Thompson was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday, and the Sharks reassigned defenseman Luca Cagnoni and forward Patrick Giles to the AHL. ... Terry took part in the Ducks morning skate and is expected to play; he left in the third period of a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday after a collision with Vatrano. ... Trouba will return after missing the loss to Toronto with a lower-body injury; he was injured in the third period of a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Friday.