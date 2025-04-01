Sharks at Ducks projected lineups

SHARKS (20-44-9) at DUCKS (32-33-8)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA+, KCOP-13

Sharks projected lineup

Cam Lund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Noah Gregor -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Klim Kostin

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Brett Leason

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)

Status report

Thompson was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday, and the Sharks reassigned defenseman Luca Cagnoni and forward Patrick Giles to the AHL. ... Terry took part in the Ducks morning skate and is expected to play; he left in the third period of a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday after a collision with Vatrano. ... Trouba will return after missing the loss to Toronto with a lower-body injury; he was injured in the third period of a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Friday.