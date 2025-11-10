Rookie Watch: Buium, Snuggerud among top 1st-year players in Central Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five rookies in the Central Division (in alphabetical order):

Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild: The 19-year-old left-handed shot (6-foot, 183 pounds), chosen No. 12 in the 2024 NHL Draft, ranked second among rookie defensemen, behind Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders, with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 16 games while averaging 18:41 of ice time entering Sunday. He plays a significant role on Minnesota's second power-play unit, averaging 3:07 in ice time on the man-advantage with six power-play points (two goals).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Buium was fourth at his position in offensive zone time percentage (47.3 percent). The Wild had the fourth-best power play in the NHL (31.0 percent) and were 10th in shots on goal per game (29.1), and the University of Denver product has been largely responsible. Buium had 22 shots on goal this season, seven on the power play.

"I think Zeev continues to grow," Wild coach John Hynes said. "I've seen progress in him from last year when he was with us, to spending time in Minnesota this year. He's bigger and stronger, which is another part of it. Since the season started, from rookie camp to training camp to now, it's just understanding the responsibility of playing both sides of the puck, when he can use his offensive skill set and when he needs to live to fight another day.

"I think he's continuing to learn that but the thing I like most is he cares about keeping the puck out of his net even though he's got an offensive element to his game."