Rookie Watch: Buium, Snuggerud among top 1st-year players in Central Division

Wild defenseman has big role on 2nd power-play unit; Blues forward averaging 15:25 of ice time

Buium Snuggerud split for Rookie Watch 111025

By Mike G. Morreale
Mike G. Morreale

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five rookies in the Central Division (in alphabetical order):

Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild: The 19-year-old left-handed shot (6-foot, 183 pounds), chosen No. 12 in the 2024 NHL Draft, ranked second among rookie defensemen, behind Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders, with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 16 games while averaging 18:41 of ice time entering Sunday. He plays a significant role on Minnesota's second power-play unit, averaging 3:07 in ice time on the man-advantage with six power-play points (two goals).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Buium was fourth at his position in offensive zone time percentage (47.3 percent). The Wild had the fourth-best power play in the NHL (31.0 percent) and were 10th in shots on goal per game (29.1), and the University of Denver product has been largely responsible. Buium had 22 shots on goal this season, seven on the power play.

"I think Zeev continues to grow," Wild coach John Hynes said. "I've seen progress in him from last year when he was with us, to spending time in Minnesota this year. He's bigger and stronger, which is another part of it. Since the season started, from rookie camp to training camp to now, it's just understanding the responsibility of playing both sides of the puck, when he can use his offensive skill set and when he needs to live to fight another day.

"I think he's continuing to learn that but the thing I like most is he cares about keeping the puck out of his net even though he's got an offensive element to his game."

CBJ@MIN: Buium wires the puck upstairs on the power play for his first career goal

Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks: Levshunov (6-2. 208) has performed well on Chicago's third defense pair next to Wyatt Kaiser, with seven assists and a plus-3 rating in 14 games entering Sunday. The 20-year-old also sees time on the second power-play unit. Chicago has rolled with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a majority of the season, primarily because coach Jeff Blashilll doesn't want to put added stress on his young defense corps and because the lack of a full fourth forward line enables him to double-shift Connor Bedard in different situations. The No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft averaged 15:23 in ice time after skating 20:19 per game in 2024-25.

Chicago had a 52.3 percent shot-attempts percentage and 61.1 percent on-ice goals for percentage at even strength when he's on the ice. Blashill believes Levshunov still has more to give, which includes possessing greater confidence in his own end, and knows it isn't easy for a player coming over from overseas.

"When [Kaiser] has been with [Levshunov], he's helped 'Artie' in the transition phase as a younger defenseman," Blashill said.

Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks: Rinzel (6-4, 194), selected in the first round (No. 25) of the 2022 NHL Draft, is playing a top pairing role next to Alex Vlasic and was fourth among NHL rookies in average ice time (19:09) and tied for first in blocked shots (19) entering Sunday. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games after scoring 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) with a plus-20 rating in 40 games as a sophomore at the University of Minnesota in 2024-25, when he was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He had five assists in nine games last season after signing his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on March 29.

"I think it goes back to the coaching staff getting on us about the little things," Rinzel, 21, said last month. "Every shift you got to be dialed and focused on those little things. I think it's about being confident and knowing my strengths. I like to make plays, so I think trusting those abilities and going out there and playing hard and knowing that I'll learn along the way."

Jimmy Snuggerud, F, St. Louis Blues: A first-round pick (No. 23) in the 2022 draft, Snuggerud is averaging 15:25 of ice time on a line with center Dalibor Dvorsky and left wing Alexey Toropchenko. The 21-year-old (6-1, 193) is tied for sixth among rookies with eight points (four goals, four assists) and tied for fourth with four power-play points (two goals, two assists) in 16 games. He ranks third among first-year forwards in average ice time on the power play (2:08) skating with Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Dvorsky and Justin Faulk.

Selected by the Blues in the first round (No. 23) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Snuggerud signed his three-year, entry-level contract March 28 after he finished his junior season at the University of Minnesota (51 points; 24 goals, 27 assists in 40 games as captain). He made his NHL debut four days later against the Detroit Red Wings.

"He's dynamic, he's elite and obviously has a high hockey IQ," Blues forward Brayden Schenn said. "He knows how to score goals and go to the right areas, and I think with him, he's only going to get better. It's a tough league and guys are starting to understand who he is and for us, anything we can do to try and help him we will, but just got to take it day by day."

VAN@STL: Snuggerud reclaims Blues' lead with PPG

Matthew Wood, F, Nashville Predators: Wood (6-4, 202) has seven points (three goals, four assists) while averaging 12:31 of ice time in 10 games. He scored his first NHL goal in his 11th game, a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 30, and scored his second goal two days later in a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames. He's also earning ice time on the second power play (1:47 per game)

Wood, a right-handed shot taken No. 15 in the 2023 NHL Draft, was recalled from Milwaukee of American Hockey League on Oct. 23. The 20-year-old played six games for the Predators in 2024-25, getting one assist and averaging 11:35 of ice time.

"I'm trying to improve every single day and give my best effort," Wood said. "I feel like I have a lot more to give and a lot to show. This is just the beginning. I'm working every day to become the best version of myself, and that's what I plan to do."

Wood sustained a lower-body injury during training camp, delaying his chance of making the opening-night roster, but has scaled the lineup since making his season debut. He played with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly, and most recently with left wing Michael Bunting and center Fedor Svechkov.

"I think he looks more confident and looks stronger," Forsberg said. "He has an unbelievable shot, and I think he's getting confidence using his hands, using his body to protect pucks. He's a big guy. He can do a lot of those things really well."

