Rookie Watch: Top 5 selected in 3rd round or later

Martin Pospisil, F, Calgary Flames: The fourth-round pick (No. 105) in the 2018 NHL Draft has made the most of his opportunity and has become a fan favorite in a bottom-six role with center Adam Ruzicka and left wing A.J. Greer. Pospisil (6-2, 173) is 17th among rookie forwards with six points (three goals, three assists) while averaging 12:32 of ice time in 19 games. The 24-year-old, who is also fourth among first-year forwards with 53 hits and 15th with seven takeaways, has impressed with his speed, skill and physicality.

Dmitri Voronkov, F, Columbus Blue Jackets: A fourth-round selection (No. 114) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Voronkov is seventh among NHL rookies with 10 assists and tied for third with 16 points in 26 games. The 23-year-old (6-5, 240), who is also tied for third among first-year players with 15 even-strength points (six goals) and is 13th with 26 hits, is the center on the second line with fellow Russians Yegor Chinakhov and Kirill Marchenko. Since joining forces on Dec. 1, the Chinakhov-Voronkov-Marchenko line has combined for 10 goals and 17 points. Voronkov has been a pleasant surprise for Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent.

"Voronkov's line is so reliable defensively, and they have the skills," Vincent said. "They just see each other on the ice. It's pretty impressive. But they study the game together. They watch film together. They talk on the bench consistently. They're students of the game, and there's this passion to play the right way. And the skill level of those three, they could be a good line for us for a long time."

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs: Woll makes this list despite the fact he's currently out of the lineup with a high ankle sprain. He was in the Calder Trophy conversation prior to sustaining his injury in the third period of a 4-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 7. He is week to week after being placed on injured reserve Dec. 9.

"It's unfortunate, right?" Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said at the time of Woll's injury. "He's been playing so well. He was building such great momentum here on his season and his career."

The 25-year-old (6-3, 202), selected in the third round (No. 62) of the 2016 NHL Draft, is first among NHL rookie goalies in wins (eight) and save percentage (.916) and fourth in goals-against average (2.80; minimum 10 games played). He was 2-0-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in his last four games before his injury.

Woll has excelled in denying shots from mid-range and the high slot area with a .932 save percentage, which is well above the League average (.898), per NHL Edge.