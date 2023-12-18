Rookie Watch: Top 5 selected in 3rd round or later

Dorofeyev of Golden Knights, Laferriere of Kings among hidden gems

By Mike G. Morreale
The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, a look at the top five rookies not chosen in the first round or second round of the NHL Draft (listed alphabetically):

Pavel Dorofeyev, F, Vegas Golden Knights: Dorofeyev (6-foot-1, 194 pounds), selected in the third round (No. 79) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-3 rating in 13 games. The 23-year-old, born in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, has been a spot starter for Vegas this season but has performed well when called upon. He had 82 points (45 goals, 37 assists) in 119 games with Henderson of the American Hockey League. In 18 games with the Golden Knights in 2022-23, he had nine points (seven goals) and a plus-5 rating while also earning time on the power play.

Alex Laferriere, F, Los Angeles Kings: The native of Chatham, New Jersey, has worked among the bottom six in the lineup and has three goals, two assists and 49 shots on goal in 26 games. The third-round pick (No. 83) in the 2020 NHL Draft is third among Kings forwards with 22 hits, tied for fifth with 10 blocked shots and sixth with eight takeaways. The 22-year-old right wing (6-1, 205) had 73 points (35 goals, 38 assists) and plus-26 rating in 69 games over two seasons at Harvard University before signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on April 9.

Martin Pospisil, F, Calgary Flames: The fourth-round pick (No. 105) in the 2018 NHL Draft has made the most of his opportunity and has become a fan favorite in a bottom-six role with center Adam Ruzicka and left wing A.J. Greer. Pospisil (6-2, 173) is 17th among rookie forwards with six points (three goals, three assists) while averaging 12:32 of ice time in 19 games. The 24-year-old, who is also fourth among first-year forwards with 53 hits and 15th with seven takeaways, has impressed with his speed, skill and physicality.

Dmitri Voronkov, F, Columbus Blue Jackets: A fourth-round selection (No. 114) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Voronkov is seventh among NHL rookies with 10 assists and tied for third with 16 points in 26 games. The 23-year-old (6-5, 240), who is also tied for third among first-year players with 15 even-strength points (six goals) and is 13th with 26 hits, is the center on the second line with fellow Russians Yegor Chinakhov and Kirill Marchenko. Since joining forces on Dec. 1, the Chinakhov-Voronkov-Marchenko line has combined for 10 goals and 17 points. Voronkov has been a pleasant surprise for Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent.

"Voronkov's line is so reliable defensively, and they have the skills," Vincent said. "They just see each other on the ice. It's pretty impressive. But they study the game together. They watch film together. They talk on the bench consistently. They're students of the game, and there's this passion to play the right way. And the skill level of those three, they could be a good line for us for a long time."

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs: Woll makes this list despite the fact he's currently out of the lineup with a high ankle sprain. He was in the Calder Trophy conversation prior to sustaining his injury in the third period of a 4-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 7. He is week to week after being placed on injured reserve Dec. 9.

"It's unfortunate, right?" Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said at the time of Woll's injury. "He's been playing so well. He was building such great momentum here on his season and his career."

The 25-year-old (6-3, 202), selected in the third round (No. 62) of the 2016 NHL Draft, is first among NHL rookie goalies in wins (eight) and save percentage (.916) and fourth in goals-against average (2.80; minimum 10 games played). He was 2-0-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in his last four games before his injury.

Woll has excelled in denying shots from mid-range and the high slot area with a .932 save percentage, which is well above the League average (.898), per NHL Edge.

