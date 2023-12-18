Rookie Watch: Top 5 selected in 3rd round or later

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
This week, a look at the top five rookies not chosen in the first round or second round of the NHL Draft (listed alphabetically):
Pavel Dorofeyev, F, Vegas Golden Knights: Dorofeyev (6-foot-1, 194 pounds), selected in the third round (No. 79) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-3 rating in 13 games. The 23-year-old, born in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, has been a spot starter for Vegas this season but has performed well when called upon. He had 82 points (45 goals, 37 assists) in 119 games with Henderson of the American Hockey League. In 18 games with the Golden Knights in 2022-23, he had nine points (seven goals) and a plus-5 rating while also earning time on the power play.
Alex Laferriere, F, Los Angeles Kings: The native of Chatham, New Jersey, has worked among the bottom six in the lineup and has three goals, two assists and 49 shots on goal in 26 games. The third-round pick (No. 83) in the 2020 NHL Draft is third among Kings forwards with 22 hits, tied for fifth with 10 blocked shots and sixth with eight takeaways. The 22-year-old right wing (6-1, 205) had 73 points (35 goals, 38 assists) and plus-26 rating in 69 games over two seasons at Harvard University before signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on April 9.