Rookie Watch: Kapanen, Wallstedt among best from Europe

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, to celebrate the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, a look at the top five European-born rookies (only players from countries participating in the Olympics are eligible; listed alphabetically):

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens: The 24-year-old from Ostrava, Czechia, was chosen in the fifth round (No. 136) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Dobes started off strong, winning his first six games with a 1.97 goals-against average and .930 save percentage, and was named the NHL Third Star for October after making at least 30 saves in three of his six starts and yielding two or fewer goals four times.

Dobes (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) has been looking for more consistency of late. He's 15-5-3 with a 3.01 GAA and .887 save percentage in 23 games (22 starts).

"I don't look at my stats, but I feel like I've had a really good season," Dobes said. "It's definitely not an easy life, like everyone thinks, being an NHL goalie. You sit there and think, '[He has] no pressure' but there's a lot of pressure. I just hope I can build on this and play soon."

Dobes played two seasons at Ohio State University, going 42-28-5 with a 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage in 75 games prior to turning professional. He went 24-18-6 with a 2.93 GAA and .906 save percentage in 51 games of the 2023-24 season, his first with Laval of the American Hockey League.

"This year has been a little different," Dobes said. "Personally, I don't have a safe floor. Every day, I try to survive. That has been my story in the NHL. Try to survive and be here for one more day."