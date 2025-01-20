Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Kasper among face-off leaders

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six face-off wins leaders among NHL rookies (minimum 150 face-offs taken; players ranked according to total face-off wins):

Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks: The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft ranks first in face-offs taken (482), face-off wins (230), power-play face-off wins (17) and offensive zone wins (87) and is fourth in face-off winning percentage (47.7). The 18-year-old is third among first-year players with 32 points and second with 13 goals in 36 games. He's tied for third in penalties drawn (12), ranks first in defensive zone face-off wins (81) and third in neutral zone wins (62). He's also tied for third in takeaways (13).

Marco Kasper, C, Detroit Red Wings: The No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft ranks second among NHL rookies with 348 face-offs taken and 165 face-off wins. The 20-year-old left-handed shot has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and averages 14:03 of ice time in 41 games. He is second in neutral-zone face-off wins (63) and third in defensive-zone face-off wins (46).

Marat Khusnutdinov, C, Minnesota Wild: The 22-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 37) of the 2020 NHL Draft, ranks third in face-off wins (148) and face-offs taken (320). Khusnutdinov, born in Moscow, has four points (one goal, three assists) and averages 10:58 of ice time in 43 games. He's recently been the center with left wing Devin Shore and Ben Jones and has played a key role on the penalty kill. Khusnutdinov is first among rookies in short-handed face-off wins (16) and second in defensive zone wins (57).

Aatu Raty, C, Vancouver Canucks: The second-round pick of the New York Islanders (No. 52) in the 2021 NHL Draft ranks first in face-off winning percentage (56.3), fifth in face-off wins (99) and sixth in face-offs taken (176). The 22-year-old is playing for Abbotsford in the American Hockey League but did impress in the face-off circle during his 20 games with the Canucks. He had four points (two goals, two assists) and led Vancouver rookies with 48 hits while averaging 9:31 of ice time. Raty, acquired in the trade that sent Bo Horvat to the Islanders on Jan. 30, 2023, has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 20 games with Abbotsford.

Cole Schwindt, RW, Vegas Golden Knights: Schwindt is second among rookies in face-off winning percentage (50.3) and fourth in face-off wins (100-for-199). A third-round selection (No. 81) of the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old right-handed shot has seven assists and is plus-2 in 38 games for the Golden Knights with 36 hits and 15 blocked shots while averaging 9:21 of ice time. He was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 7, 2024, and has been a responsible two-way forward. When in the lineup, Schwindt is the center between Tanner Pearson and Alexander Holtz.

Jiri Kulich, C, Buffalo Sabres: The No. 28 pick in the 2022 draft has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury sustained Jan. 6. The 20-year-old is sixth in face-off wins (95-for-202) and second in power-play face-off wins (10-for-16). Kulich, who has had any combination of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn and Peyton Krebs as linemates this season, has nine points (seven goals, two assists), all at even strength, 64 shots on goal and two game-winning goals in 31 games. He has 21 hits, 12 blocked shots and nine takeaways while averaging 13:53 of ice time under coach Lindy Ruff.