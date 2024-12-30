Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Hutson among ice time leaders

Isaiah George, D, New York Islanders: The 20-year-old is fourth among NHL rookies in average ice time (17:07) in 23 games. Chosen in the fourth round (No. 98) of the 2022 NHL Draft, George (6-1, 196) is getting his chance after three full seasons with London of the Ontario Hockey League. He is second among all rookies in average ice time at even strength (16:55) and ranks fifth among Islanders defensemen with 30 blocked shots since being recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on Nov. 5. He had 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) as an alternate captain with London in 2023-24, when he had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 18 playoff games to help win an OHL championship.

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens: A second-round pick (No. 62) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson (5-9, 162) is first among rookies in average ice time (22:28), including first in average time at even strength (19:27) and third in average time on the power play (2:37) in 36 games. The 21-year-old is the only NHL rookie averaging over 20 minutes per game this season. He averages 0:59 per shift, which is second behind Celebrini. He's first among all rookies in assists (24) and blocked shots (46), and third in points (26). He's first among rookie defensemen in takeaways (17) and is in the 91st percentile in skating distance by NHL players at 120.43 miles so far, per NHL EDGE statistics.

Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers: The No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft leads all rookies in points (27) after he had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. He is first in power-play goals (five) and points (12) and is fifth among rookies in average ice time (16:38), including second on the power play (2:53) in 35 games. Michkov (5-10, 172) who was named NHL Rookie of the Month for October, was selected by the Flyers with the understanding he had three seasons remaining in the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg, but the final two seasons of that contract were terminated June 25. The 20-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract July 1.

Maxim Tsyplakov, RW, New York Islanders: The 26-year-old (6-3, 210), who was undrafted, ranks sixth among rookies in average ice time (16:17), including 1:59 on the power play, in 37 games. He ranks fourth among rookies in points (19) and is tied for second in even-strength points (17) and goals (seven). Tsyplakov leads the Islanders in hits (88), is third in takeaways (16) and has 17 blocked shots. New York has a 52.0 shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 when Tsyplakov is on the ice. The Islanders signed him out of the KHL in May after he had 31 goals and 47 points with Spartak Moscow.