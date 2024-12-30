Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Hutson among ice time leaders

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top six rookie skaters averaging the most time on ice (minimum 20 games):
Emil Andrae, D, Philadelphia Flyers: Andrae (6-2, 184), selected in the second round (No. 54) of the 2020 NHL Draft, ranks third in average ice time among rookies (19:18), including fourth at even strength (16:53). The 22-year-old is tied for third among NHL rookie defensemen in points (five), tied for second in blocked shots (28) and fifth in hits (22) in 20 games. Andrae was returned to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Dec. 20 but deserves a spot on this list because of the impact he had and his future outlook with Philadelphia.
Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks: The 18-year-old (6-0, 190), selected No. 1 at the 2024 NHL Draft, has been a workhorse since making his NHL debut this season, ranking first among first-year forwards in average ice time (19:58) and first among all rookie skaters in power-play ice time (3:34) in 27 games. He ranks second among all rookies with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and first in even-strength points (19). He also leads all rookies in average time on ice per shift (1:01). Celebrini was named NHL Rookie of the Month for November after he had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) and 10 even-strength points in 14 games.