Rookie Watch: Demidov, Finnie among top 1st-year players in Atlantic Division

Montreal forward has 10 points in 12 games; Detroit center playing big role in team’s early success

Demidov Finnie split

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Atlantic Division (in alphabetical order):

Ivan Demidov, F, Montreal Canadiens: Demidov (6-foot-1, 192 pounds), selected No. 5 in the 2024 NHL Draft, entered the season as a heavy favorite to win the Calder Trophy and it's easy to see why after 12 games. The 19-year-old right wing, who has found chemistry alongside rookie center Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook, is tied for first among all first-year players with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and is averaging 13:59 of ice time. He scored his first goal of the season in a 5-4 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 14, tying the game 4-4 on a spectacular play at 17:19 of the third period when he received a pass in the low slot, held onto the puck as he moved to his right, and scored on his backhand into an open net after a power play had just expired.

He required the fewest games by a Canadiens rookie to 10 points in a season since Stephan Lebeau in 1989-90 (11 games).

"He's a special talent, a special work ethic," Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson said. "To see what he does every day is really impressive. We're very fortunate to have him."

Dating to last season, Demidov has nine points (three goals, six assists) in nine games at Bell Centre, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was the sixth teenager in Canadiens history to record a point during a home opener, joining Alex Galchenyuk (Oct. 1, 2013), Eric Desjardins (Oct. 8, 1988), Stephane Richer (Oct. 12, 1985), Mark Hunter (Oct. 8, 1981) and Mario Tremblay (Oct. 8, 1975).

OTT@MTL: Demidov pots Hutson's pass for late equalizer

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens: It seems ridiculous to even think just three months ago Dobes, a fifth-round selection (No. 136) in the 2020 NHL Draft, was posting a photo to his Instagram account showing him lounging on top of a mattress as part of a promotional campaign for the Montreal-based, family-owned mattress company Matelas Bonheur. Since releasing that photo, Dobes (6-4, 215) hasn't lost a game, winning two preseason matches and his first six starts this season with a 1.97 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. He was named the NHL's third star for the month of October, making at least 30 saves in three of his six starts and yielding two or fewer goals four times.

The 24-year-old from Ostrava, Czechia, played two seasons at Ohio State University, going 42-28-5 with a 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage in 75 games prior to turning professional. In his first season with Laval of the American Hockey League in 2023-24, Dobes went 24-18-6 with a 2.93 GAA and .906 save percentage in 51 games. Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said the rookie's compete level and swagger are very evident when he's in the cage.

"Since he's come up, he's been put in tough situations and has responded well," Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher said. "He's enjoyed the opportunity, has taken advantage of it and that's what it's all about. He's earned the responsibility and the opportunity to play more."

MTL@CGY: Dobeš stretches out to prevent a goal

Emmitt Finnie, F, Detroit Red Wings: No one could have predicted Finnie (6-1, 195), a seventh-round pick (No. 201) in the 2023 NHL Draft, would be working left wing on the top line role with center Dylan Larkin and right wing Lucas Raymond to begin the season. The 20-year-old averages 16:35 of ice time, is tied for third in scoring among all rookies with eight points (four goals, four assists), is tied for first in takeaways (eight) and is fourth in hits (27) in 12 games. Finnie had six points (three goals, three assists) in his first seven NHL games, becoming the first Red Wings player with as many points through their first seven career games since Raymond (eight) and Moritz Seider (six points) each did so in 2021-22. He certainly earned his opportunity after making quite an impression during training camp, showcasing his relentlessness and grittiness. Detroit coach Todd McLellan praised Finnie, saying, "he's been full-on gas."

"I think for any line he would play on, his feet just win pucks," Larkin told The Athletic. "He beats people to pucks with his feet, and he's got sense to know what he wants to do with it next. Throughout the preseason, he created so much for us because he got first touch and got it to us, and then he went and got open."

Finnie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on March 26, 2024, and he had 84 points (37 goals, 47 assists) in 55 games while serving as captain with Kamloops of the Western Hockey League last season. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League after the WHL season.

STL@DET: Finnie scores goal against Jordan Binnington

Oliver Kapanen, F, Montreal Canadiens: Kapanen (6-2, 194), the nephew of former NHL defenseman Sami Kapanen, has exhibited a well-rounded game with an ability to make plays at both ends of the ice. He's been a great complement on a line with Demidov, recording seven points (four goals, three assists) with a plus-2 rating while averaging 12:39 of ice time in 12 games. He had 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 36 games with Timra in the Swedish Hockey League last season, and two assists in 18 NHL games. He was selected in the second round (No. 64) of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed his three-year, entry-level contract on June 15, 2024.

"I think he's got the potential of being a complete player," Montreal coach Martin St.-Louis said. "I think he's a guy that could (penalty) kill, could play on the power play, but very predictable off the puck, defensively, what he's going to do, manages risk really well. That's why I say, '200-foot player.'

"But I feel his offensive game is going to keep evolving because he's going to get more confident with the pace, the cues. And that's a normal path for a player of his type."

BUF@MTL: Kapanen finds the twine on a backhand shot

Fraser Minten, F, Boston Bruins: The 21-year-old forward (6-2, 204) is another energy-driven player thriving in a new environment after being acquired by the Bruins in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Brandon Carlo deal on March 7. Minten, who was selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 38) of the 2022 NHL Draft, is in the first season of his three-year, entry-level contract he signed on Oct. 13, 2022. He's currently working at center between left wing Tanner Jeannot and right wing Morgan Geekie and has four points (two goals, two assists), a 51.7 face-off winning percentage (75-for-145) and is averaging 13:10 of ice time in 14 games. He's also played a significant role on the Bruins penalty killing unit.

CHI@BOS: Minten deposits snap shot for winner in OT

