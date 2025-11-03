Rookie Watch: Demidov, Finnie among top 1st-year players in Atlantic Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Atlantic Division (in alphabetical order):

Ivan Demidov, F, Montreal Canadiens: Demidov (6-foot-1, 192 pounds), selected No. 5 in the 2024 NHL Draft, entered the season as a heavy favorite to win the Calder Trophy and it's easy to see why after 12 games. The 19-year-old right wing, who has found chemistry alongside rookie center Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook, is tied for first among all first-year players with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and is averaging 13:59 of ice time. He scored his first goal of the season in a 5-4 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 14, tying the game 4-4 on a spectacular play at 17:19 of the third period when he received a pass in the low slot, held onto the puck as he moved to his right, and scored on his backhand into an open net after a power play had just expired.

He required the fewest games by a Canadiens rookie to 10 points in a season since Stephan Lebeau in 1989-90 (11 games).

"He's a special talent, a special work ethic," Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson said. "To see what he does every day is really impressive. We're very fortunate to have him."

Dating to last season, Demidov has nine points (three goals, six assists) in nine games at Bell Centre, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was the sixth teenager in Canadiens history to record a point during a home opener, joining Alex Galchenyuk (Oct. 1, 2013), Eric Desjardins (Oct. 8, 1988), Stephane Richer (Oct. 12, 1985), Mark Hunter (Oct. 8, 1981) and Mario Tremblay (Oct. 8, 1975).