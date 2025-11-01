Eichel leads 3 Stars of the Month for October

Golden Knights center, Jets forward Scheifele, Canadiens goalie Dobes earn honors

3-Stars-Month-01_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of October presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Eichel, fresh off signing an eight-year, $108 million contract extension prior to the start of the season, led the NHL with 8-11—19 in 11 contests to power the Golden Knights (6-2-3, 15 points) to the top of the Pacific Division. He collected points in eight of his 11 appearances, sparked by a seven-game run to open the campaign (Oct. 8-20: 6-10—16). Eichel ultimately totaled six multi-point performances – one off the League lead held by teammate Mitch Marner (7x) – including 2-1—3 while celebrating his 29th birthday Oct. 28 at CAR. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft (by BUF) also was the only player to record multiple four-point efforts during the month – Oct. 8 vs. LAK (1-3—4) and Oct. 18 vs. CGY (0-4—4) – with the latter serving as his third career four-assist outing. Eichel additionally ranked among the October leaders in power-play assists (1st; 9), power-play points (1st; 9), shots on goal (t-4th; 47), assists (t-5th; 11), game-winning goals (t-5th; 2) and goals (t-8th; 8). The 2022-23 Stanley Cup champion owns 247-380—627 through 627 career NHL games (1.00 P/GP), including 108-164—272 in 252 contests since joining Vegas in 2021-22 (1.08 P/GP).

VGK@CAR: Eichel cashes in on the turnover for the lead

SECOND STAR – MARK SCHEIFELE, C, WINNIPEG JETS

Scheifele registered points in 10 of his 11 outings to share first place in the NHL in goals (9), finish second with 9-9—18, become Winnipeg’s all-time scoring leader and guide the reigning Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets to an 8-3-0 (16 points) October. He began 2025-26 with points in six consecutive games (Oct. 9-20: 7-3—10), highlighted by goals in each of the last five contests (Oct. 11-20: 7-0—7). Scheifele then closed the month with points in four straight (Oct. 24-30: 2-6—8), matching Eichel and three others with six overall multi-point performances. The 32-year-old Scheifele, who has spent his entire NHL career with Winnipeg since being selected seventh overall in the 2011 NHL Draft (345-477—822 in 890 GP), notched his 813th point on Oct. 18 vs. NSH to surpass Blake Wheeler for the most points in Jets/Thrashers franchise history – adding to the goals record he already owns for the organization. He now is one of seven active players who claim both the goals and points records for a single franchise.

NSH@WPG: Scheifele takes sole posession of Jets' points record with PPG

THIRD STAR – JAKUB DOBES, G, MONTREAL CANADIENS

Dobes went 6-0-0 with a 1.97 goals-against average and .930 save percentage to propel the Canadiens (8-3-0, 16 points) to an early lead atop the Atlantic Division. Dobes, who made at least 30 saves in three of his six starts and yielded two or fewer goals four times, became the 10th rookie goaltender in NHL history to win each of his first six appearances of a season. Only four have had longer such streaks: Bob Froese (8-0-0 in 1982-83 w/ PHI), Martin Jones (8-0-0 in 2013-14 w/ LAK), Wayne Thomas (7-0-0 in 1972-73 w/ MTL) and Brent Johnson (7-0-0 in 2000-01 w/ STL). The 24-year-old Dobes, a fifth-round pick (136th overall) from the 2020 NHL Draft who played in 16 games last season (7‑4-3, 2.74 GAA, .909 SV%, 1 SO), sits among the leading 2025-26 goaltenders (minimum: 3 GP) in 5-on-5 save percentage (1st; .959), wins (t-2nd; 6), high-danger save percentage (3rd; .918), goals-against average (4th; 1.97) and save percentage (4th; .930).

MTL@CGY: Dobeš stretches out to prevent a goal

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is proud to present the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long program that recognizes and celebrates the dedication and loyalty of NHL fans. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” recipients.

