Eichel leads 3 Stars of the Month for October

SECOND STAR – MARK SCHEIFELE, C, WINNIPEG JETS

Scheifele registered points in 10 of his 11 outings to share first place in the NHL in goals (9), finish second with 9-9—18, become Winnipeg’s all-time scoring leader and guide the reigning Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets to an 8-3-0 (16 points) October. He began 2025-26 with points in six consecutive games (Oct. 9-20: 7-3—10), highlighted by goals in each of the last five contests (Oct. 11-20: 7-0—7). Scheifele then closed the month with points in four straight (Oct. 24-30: 2-6—8), matching Eichel and three others with six overall multi-point performances. The 32-year-old Scheifele, who has spent his entire NHL career with Winnipeg since being selected seventh overall in the 2011 NHL Draft (345-477—822 in 890 GP), notched his 813th point on Oct. 18 vs. NSH to surpass Blake Wheeler for the most points in Jets/Thrashers franchise history – adding to the goals record he already owns for the organization. He now is one of seven active players who claim both the goals and points records for a single franchise.