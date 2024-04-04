Josi leading charge for Predators in playoff push

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators are attempting to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing last season, and Roman Josi is spearheading that charge.

The Predators (43-28-4) enter their game against the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) as the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

They are in that spot thanks to a 16-3-2 run in their past 21 games, including an 18-game point streak (16-0-2) from Feb. 17-March 28 that was the longest in the NHL this season.

Josi has been a huge factor defensively and offensively in those 21 games; he has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) and is plus-14 while averaging 24 minutes of ice time.

“We need him every night to be our best player, if not our top-two best players,” Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “He’s so consistent in that regard, which is hard to do in this league. It’s a credit to him and the way he takes care of himself and the way he prepares for each game to go out and be the best player.”