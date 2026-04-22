Rogers Xfinity Multiview returns for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Rogers is expanding Rogers Xfinity Multiview just in time for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The enhanced experience gives Rogers Xfinity entertainment customers the ability to watch up to four live NHL games all at once, all on one screen.

“Rogers Xfinity is the best entertainment experience and gives sports fans the best seat in the house,” said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers.

“With Multiview, customers can select up to four games to watch all at once - no need to flip channels or choose between teams.”