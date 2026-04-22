Rogers Xfinity Multiview returns for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Customers can watch up to 4 games at once, all on 1 screen

Rogers_Xfinity_Multiview_TV

© Rogers Xfinity Multiview

By Rogers Communications

Rogers is expanding Rogers Xfinity Multiview just in time for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The enhanced experience gives Rogers Xfinity entertainment customers the ability to watch up to four live NHL games all at once, all on one screen.

“Rogers Xfinity is the best entertainment experience and gives sports fans the best seat in the house,” said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers. 

“With Multiview, customers can select up to four games to watch all at once - no need to flip channels or choose between teams.”

Rogers Xfinity customers can use their award-winning voice remote to access Multiview and select up to four live sporting events from a pre determined list on Sportsnet, Canada’s #1 sports network. Once customers are using the experience, they can spotlight, select audio and switch between feeds without changing the channel.

Multiview was introduced last year to Rogers Xfinity entertainment customers during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, giving Canadian hockey fans the chance to watch two games at once.

To learn more about Rogers Xfinity visit rogers.com/xfinity.

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