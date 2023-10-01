Latest News

NHL preseason results September 30

Preseason roundup: Skinner scores twice, Sabres rally
Flames assistant GM Snow dies of ALS at 42

Crosby embraces Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins 

Blackhawks' Savoie taken off ice on stretcher

Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Hockeyville: Mi'kmaq First Nation welcomes NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Conor Timmins out for Maple Leafs

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Robertson brothers host clinic for military kids

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st with Ottawa

Peter Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting

New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Nashville Predators 2023-24 season preview

Eiserman could be 1st pick of 2024 NHL Draft 

Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Stars 4, Blues 3 (OT)

Jason Robertson scored 1:01 into overtime for the Dallas Stars, who rallied to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Robertson scored with a wrist shot off a pass Thomas Harley.

Matej Blumel, Kyle McDonald and Matthew Seminoff scored, and Evgenii Dadonov, Harley and Lian Bichsel each had two assists for the Stars. Matt Murray allowed three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Remi Poirier, who stopped all eight shots he faced.

Brayden Schenn scored two goals for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 12 saves before being replaced at the start of the third period by Colten Ellis, who allowed three goals on 16 shots.

Schenn gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead on a rebound at 1:04 of the first period, but Blumel tied it 1-1 on a breakaway 22 seconds later.

Schenn put the Blues back in front 2-1 at 4:19 on a deflection.

Zachary Bolduc extended the lead to 3-1 at 13:07 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

McDonald cut it to 3-2 at 2:46 of the third period, and Seminoff tied it 3-3 on a rebound at 11:40.

Jordan Kyrou missed a penalty shot with eight seconds remaining in the third for the Blues.