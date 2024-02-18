Thomas living up to lead role as strong 2-way player on top line for Blues

ST. LOUIS -- When the St. Louis Blues decided to trade center Ryan O'Reilly almost exactly one year ago -- on Feb. 17, 2023 -- it signified a changing of the guard.

But the motion actually began nearly seven months earlier, on July 13, 2022, when center Robert Thomas put pen to paper on an eight-year, $65 million contract extension ($8.125 average annual value) that began this season, the first step toward the 24-year-old asserting himself as the Blues' top forward.

It meant it was time for Thomas to draw the top-line minutes, to be on the ice against the top forwards in the game in a shutdown role, still trying to find a way to put up the offensive numbers St. Louis was going to pay him to do.

When Thomas and the Blues (29-23-2) host NHL leading goal-scorer Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-8) on Monday (1 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO), it will be another chance for Thomas, a first-time NHL All-Star this season and lone St. Louis representative at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, to repay the faith the Blues showed in keeping him in the fold long term.

"We all love pressure," Thomas said. "That's why we played this game growing up. You always got the pressure and you love it. It's not on one or two guys. Obviously where we are salary-wise, it makes sense. We're excited to embrace that challenge and take that responsibility on. I think we've done a good job responding to that."

Thomas was talking of himself and forward and linemate Jordan Kyrou, who signed a matching eight-year, $65 million contract on Sept. 13, 2022; Kyrou has lived up to the billing with an NHL career-high 37 goals last season, and now it looks to be Thomas' turn.

The No. 20 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft leads the Blues in scoring with 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) and is well on his way to shattering the NHL career-high 77 points (20 goals, 57 assists) he put up in 2021-22.

He also has a St. Louis-best plus-13 rating and is playing a League career-high 20:59 per game.