Thomas living up to lead role as strong 2-way player on top line for Blues

24-year-old center on way to career-high offensive numbers, keeping big-name foes off scoresheet

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- When the St. Louis Blues decided to trade center Ryan O'Reilly almost exactly one year ago -- on Feb. 17, 2023 -- it signified a changing of the guard.

But the motion actually began nearly seven months earlier, on July 13, 2022, when center Robert Thomas put pen to paper on an eight-year, $65 million contract extension ($8.125 average annual value) that began this season, the first step toward the 24-year-old asserting himself as the Blues' top forward. 

It meant it was time for Thomas to draw the top-line minutes, to be on the ice against the top forwards in the game in a shutdown role, still trying to find a way to put up the offensive numbers St. Louis was going to pay him to do.

When Thomas and the Blues (29-23-2) host NHL leading goal-scorer Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-8) on Monday (1 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO), it will be another chance for Thomas, a first-time NHL All-Star this season and lone St. Louis representative at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, to repay the faith the Blues showed in keeping him in the fold long term.

"We all love pressure," Thomas said. "That's why we played this game growing up. You always got the pressure and you love it. It's not on one or two guys. Obviously where we are salary-wise, it makes sense. We're excited to embrace that challenge and take that responsibility on. I think we've done a good job responding to that."

Thomas was talking of himself and forward and linemate Jordan Kyrou, who signed a matching eight-year, $65 million contract on Sept. 13, 2022; Kyrou has lived up to the billing with an NHL career-high 37 goals last season, and now it looks to be Thomas' turn.

The No. 20 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft leads the Blues in scoring with 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) and is well on his way to shattering the NHL career-high 77 points (20 goals, 57 assists) he put up in 2021-22.

He also has a St. Louis-best plus-13 rating and is playing a League career-high 20:59 per game.

STL@MTL: Thomas extends the lead with PPG from the high slot

"I think obviously both sides of the puck, he's playing against teams' top lines, he's got a good plus/minus, he's making things happen at both ends of the ice for us right now," Blues captain Brayden Schenn said, "really carrying the team from pretty much from Game 1 to where we are right now.

"From the areas of the game, he's always good at seeing the ice, puck protection. I think what he's doing right now too is he holds onto pucks, he's not really forcing plays. He's holding onto it until he sees the right play and that's resulted in linemates getting chances and getting points."

The line combination of Thomas, Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich is drawing those top assignments on a regular basis, and Monday will be no exception when Matthews, who has scored 45 goals this season, comes to St. Louis. Thomas held Matthews to no points in a 4-1 loss on Tuesday.

Such occurrences are growing more common: Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon's 19-game point streak ended against Thomas in a 2-1 loss Dec. 29, Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson was held without a point in a 4-3 overtime win Jan. 24 and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid did not score a goal in a 6-3 win Thursday.

At times, there are bumps in the road; O’Reilly, the former Blue, had a goal and an assist for the Nashville Predators in a 5-2 win at St. Louis on Saturday. But Thomas and the Blues remain resolute and resilient.

"Our line matches up well against many top lines," Thomas said. "It's something we look forward to every game is that challenge and trying to limit their offense as well as get some goals for ourselves. It's a challenge that all three of us really take on and are excited for, especially against guys like McDavid and [Leon] Draisaitl. Those are guys you want to play against as competitors and we're excited for that challenge.

"Every time a team comes in, I look forward to the challenge, especially when it's the best players. It kind of amplifies that even more. Just as a competitor, you love competing against the best and I think that's what's really pushed me this year."

St. Louis coach Drew Bannister coached against Thomas when he played for London of the Ontario Hockey League and Bannister coached Sault Ste. Marie; he knows a thing or two about Thomas and isn't surprised by his play.

"I think for him to be an elite player and play against those players, he's got to have good defensive details," Bannister said. "Whether it's (a) stick, being on the right side of the puck, using his feet to defend, using his body, cutting off hands, and that will translate to offense for him. 

"When he's out against those type of players, he has to do a good job."

