'Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic' Episode 3 premieres tonight

NEW YORK -- Episode three of “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise” premieres tonight at 6 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on Max. The penultimate episode will premiere in Canada on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet One. The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes in the weeks leading up to the Discover NHL Winter Classic, as the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues prepare to face off at Wrigley Field on New Year’s Eve (5 p.m. ET, TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS).

Episode three highlights touching family storylines with the Blackhawks and Blues. In St. Louis, cameras catch up with goaltender Jordan Binnington and his family after he broke the record for most wins in Blues history. Captain Brayden Schenn brings his two young sons to meet Blues alumni, while former Blues player and broadcaster Kelly Chase feels the support of the hockey community in his fight against leukemia at the team’s “Hockey Fights Cancer” night.

In Chicago, 19-year-old phenom Connor Bedard visits Wrigley Field ahead of the NHL Winter Classic, forward Ryan Donato welcomes cameras at home with his newborn baby and wife, and Pat Maroon’s teenage son watches his dad play on the road against the New York Islanders. The Blackhawks are finding their footing with new coach Anders Sorensen and only a handful of games left until the marquee event.

Clips from the third episode are available here on the NHL’s YouTube channel, featuring Bedard touring Wrigley Field, Donato expressing his excitement for the outdoor game, Schenn taking his family out for a skate, Binnington at home with his family and Chase telling his personal story.

The final episode of “Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise” will air leading into the NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT and 4:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet. Episodes one and two are now available for on-demand viewing on Max, under the B/R Sports Full Replay category.

The “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” reality series, first introduced in 2010, has become a staple for hockey fans, offering engaging storylines and unrestricted access to the teams set to face off outdoors in the highly anticipated event. This year’s four-part, limited series is produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series.

For more information on the series and the Discover NHL Winter Classic, fans can visit NHL.com/WinterClassic.