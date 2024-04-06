Referee Kozari stretchered off during Penguins-Lightning game 

Veteran of 1,151 games collided with Tampa Bay defenseman in 3rd period

Players, fans salute Kozari following injury in 3rd

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury on Saturday.

The collision occurred at 6:11 of the third period of the game between the Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Kozari remained down as Fleury was assisted to Tampa Bay’s locker room. The 46-year-old was attended to by 11 medical staffers, some from each team and others from Pittsburgh Medical Services.

Players from each team surrounded Kozari as he was placed on the backboard. He was able to move his arms.

Kozari has officiated 1,151 regular-season games in the NHL and 136 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including four Stanley Cup Finals.

He was a referee in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for 10 seasons after officiating games in minor hockey around his hometown of Penticton, British Columbia. He was named the best referee of the WHL after the 2002-03 season and worked the Canadian Hockey League Memorial Cup in 2003.

In late June 2003, he was invited to the NHL Officiating Prospects Camp in Guelph, Ontario, and was offered an NHL minor league referee contract.

Kozari was promoted to full-time NHL status in the summer of 2007.

Fleury, who will not return Saturday, has five points (one goal, four assists) in 23 games this season.

The game finished with one referee and two linespersons.

