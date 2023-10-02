Red Wings 6, Blackhawks 1

J.T. Compher had a goal and two assists, and David Perron had two assists for Detroit. James Reimer stopped all 12 shots he faced before being replaced in the second period by Alex Lyon, who made 16 saves.

Jaxson Stauber allowed five goals on 23 shots for Chicago. He was replaced in the second period by Drew Commesso, who made 10 saves.

Daniel Sprong gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 2:46 of the first period, and Rasmussen made it 2-0 at 11:57.

Elmer Soderblom pushed it to 3-0 at 3:24 of the second period before Antti Tuomisto made it 4-0 at 4:52.

Rasmussen scored his third goal of the preseason at 7:44 to extend the lead to 5-0.

Crevier made it 5-1 at 5:04 of the third period, but Compher scored a power-play goal at 6:17 for the 6-1 final.