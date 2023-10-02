Latest News

Hockeyville was meaningful for Senators' Batherson

Preseason roundup: Senators win at Hockeyville

Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks

 Brandon Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown

Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur

NHL top players numbers 20 to 11

Chris Snows death brings outpouring of love from hockey community

Panthers, Senators receive warm Hockeyville welcome

NHL preseason results September 30

Fellow rookies confident Bedard will thrive in NHL

St. Louis Blues 2023-24 season preview

Ottawa Senators 2023-24 season preview

Mohns was legendary on, off ice for Bruins

Flames assistant GM Snow dies of ALS at 42

Crosby embraces Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins 

Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Red Wings 6, Blackhawks 1

Blackhawks at Red Wings 10.1.23

Michael Rasmussen had two goals and an assist for the Detroit Red Wings in their 6-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday.

J.T. Compher had a goal and two assists, and David Perron had two assists for Detroit. James Reimer stopped all 12 shots he faced before being replaced in the second period by Alex Lyon, who made 16 saves.

Jaxson Stauber allowed five goals on 23 shots for Chicago. He was replaced in the second period by Drew Commesso, who made 10 saves.

Daniel Sprong gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 2:46 of the first period, and Rasmussen made it 2-0 at 11:57.

Elmer Soderblom pushed it to 3-0 at 3:24 of the second period before Antti Tuomisto made it 4-0 at 4:52.

Rasmussen scored his third goal of the preseason at 7:44 to extend the lead to 5-0.

Crevier made it 5-1 at 5:04 of the third period, but Compher scored a power-play goal at 6:17 for the 6-1 final.