Kane plans to 'enjoy the whole thing' in Chicago return

Red Wings forward having resurgent season following legendary career with Blackhawks

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane doesn't know how he'll feel when he plays at United Center for the first time since leaving the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I keep thinking about it," he said. "I don't think I'm going to get emotional. I guess you never know until you're in the moment. But we accomplished so many great things there, and it was such a fun time in my life."

The 35-year-old forward will return to Chicago on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN) looking much like the legend he was with the Blackhawks for 16 seasons. He has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games for the Detroit Red Wings this season.

"I think it'll be wild," said Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat, Kane's teammate in Chicago from 2017-22. "I think him going back and playing some good hockey is great for us, and it's great for the Chicago fans to see him his first time back. They've seen a lot of great hockey out of him, and I think he's got a lot more to give as well."

After the Blackhawks selected him No. 1 in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013 and 2015), plus the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year in 2007-08), Conn Smythe (Stanley Cup Playoffs most valuable player in 2013), Hart (NHL MVP in 2015-16) and Art Ross (NHL scoring champion in 2015-16).

In the regular season, he ranks second in Blackhawks history in assists (779) and points (1,225), and third in goals (446) and games played (1,161). In the playoffs, he ranks third in assists (80), points (132) and games played (136), and fourth in goals (52).

"It's going to be loud," said Red Wings forward J.T. Compher, who grew up in Northbrook, Illinois, and was 12 when Kane debuted with the Blackhawks. "He deserves it. He did a lot for those teams. It was so much fun getting to watch him when I was younger. He's a big part of why the Chicago kids around my age play so much hockey and why hockey's so big."

Kane hasn't played at United Center since Feb. 21, 2023, when he had an assist in a 3-2 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights. His last game for the Blackhawks came the next day, when he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at the Dallas Stars. With his contract expiring amid a rebuild, he was traded to the New York Rangers six days later.

"It seems like a different organization in a lot of ways, but I still think going back and being in that building and seeing that jersey and a lot of familiar faces will be …" Kane said, his voice trailing off. "I don't really know what to expect as far as emotions or anything like that, but it'll be fun to play a game there and kind of enjoy the whole thing."

NHL Tonight talks Patrick Kane's return to Chicago

Kane finished last season with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 regular-season games and six points (one goal, five assists) in seven playoff games for the Rangers. But he was playing on one leg, and he had hip resurfacing surgery June 1.

No one knew how he would perform, because no NHL player had undergone the procedure and had sustained success. But Kane has returned to form since signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract with Detroit on Nov. 28, especially lately. Since missing seven games due to a lower-body injury unrelated to the hip, he has 10 points (four goals, six assists) on a seven-game point streak.

"Out of all the things that have impressed me with him, where he is physically is probably No. 1," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "I think that's a credit to him, his approach to take care of his body."

Thanks to his resume, skill and star power, Kane's presence has been felt from the locker room to the last rows at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit as the Red Wings try to make the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. They have won four straight and hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.

"We call it the 'Kaner Effect,'" Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "You notice that the top of the upper bowl is full every night, and it's nice to have that."

Kane has embraced change. After he scored in overtime to give the Red Wings a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, he pumped his arms to pump up the crowd.

"It's kind of exciting to be doing something different," Kane said. "Really happy I'm here now and excited about new challenges. Even last year in New York was fun for me to experience something different, even though it didn't go as well as I would have hoped.

"It's fun to be here now and be part of a team that's on the rise. I feel my game is coming along. I don't feel like it's there yet, but I feel like it's kind of getting back to the way that I know how to play and can play."

His game's not there yet? Really?

"No, I don't think it's there yet," he said. "There's definitely another level to get to. I mean, it's been good. I think it's been good. I think that's a good word for it: good. But I don't think it's been, like, great or unbelievable or anything like that. So, yeah, excited to strive to get to that level."

Kane will be a Chicago legend forever, but his story isn't over yet.

"I think when you spend that much time in one place and have that much success, team success, I mean, that's probably kind of cemented that way," he said. "But still, I think there's another chapter than needs to be written for my career, and I think so far, after the surgery, I feel like it's been pretty good, so excited about the chance to get to another level."

