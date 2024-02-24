Kane plans to 'enjoy the whole thing' in Chicago return

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane doesn't know how he'll feel when he plays at United Center for the first time since leaving the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I keep thinking about it," he said. "I don't think I'm going to get emotional. I guess you never know until you're in the moment. But we accomplished so many great things there, and it was such a fun time in my life."

The 35-year-old forward will return to Chicago on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN) looking much like the legend he was with the Blackhawks for 16 seasons. He has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games for the Detroit Red Wings this season.

"I think it'll be wild," said Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat, Kane's teammate in Chicago from 2017-22. "I think him going back and playing some good hockey is great for us, and it's great for the Chicago fans to see him his first time back. They've seen a lot of great hockey out of him, and I think he's got a lot more to give as well."

After the Blackhawks selected him No. 1 in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013 and 2015), plus the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year in 2007-08), Conn Smythe (Stanley Cup Playoffs most valuable player in 2013), Hart (NHL MVP in 2015-16) and Art Ross (NHL scoring champion in 2015-16).

In the regular season, he ranks second in Blackhawks history in assists (779) and points (1,225), and third in goals (446) and games played (1,161). In the playoffs, he ranks third in assists (80), points (132) and games played (136), and fourth in goals (52).

"It's going to be loud," said Red Wings forward J.T. Compher, who grew up in Northbrook, Illinois, and was 12 when Kane debuted with the Blackhawks. "He deserves it. He did a lot for those teams. It was so much fun getting to watch him when I was younger. He's a big part of why the Chicago kids around my age play so much hockey and why hockey's so big."

Kane hasn't played at United Center since Feb. 21, 2023, when he had an assist in a 3-2 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights. His last game for the Blackhawks came the next day, when he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at the Dallas Stars. With his contract expiring amid a rebuild, he was traded to the New York Rangers six days later.

"It seems like a different organization in a lot of ways, but I still think going back and being in that building and seeing that jersey and a lot of familiar faces will be …" Kane said, his voice trailing off. "I don't really know what to expect as far as emotions or anything like that, but it'll be fun to play a game there and kind of enjoy the whole thing."