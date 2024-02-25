P. Kane's return to Chicago with Red Wings 'will be pretty loud'

CHICAGO -- “Incredible.”
When asked what the atmosphere will be like inside United Center on Sunday when Patrick Kane returns to Chicago on Sunday, his former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews Toews summed it up best.
Kane, the three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Blackhawks, returns for the first time as a member of the Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN) and for those who played with him, it should be a hero’s welcome.
“I mean, no one really understands how dedicated he has been to the game for so long," the former Chicago captain said via email of his longtime teammate. "He deserves to feel the love from the fans for what he’s put in all these years.
“That being said, he could have picked a better team to go to (laughs), but it will be fun to see the reception he gets.”
Kane is making his first appearance here since the Blackhawks traded him to the New York Rangers in a three-team deal that also involved the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 28.
After having hip resurfacing surgery on June 1 and recovering, Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28. Though the rivalry between the two Original Six teams has cooled in recent seasons, seeing Kane in Chicago again in that jersey will be different.
“Look, there are obviously many more chapters to be written in Blackhawks hockey, but to this point, to me, Patrick Kane’s the greatest Chicago Blackhawk ever,” said former Blackhawks forward and television analyst Eddie Olczyk, now an analyst for the Seattle Kraken and TNT.
“To see him wearing a Red Wings sweater, it doesn’t look right, but some of the greatest players in the history of hockey have worn different sweaters.”
Regardless of the jersey, Kane’s return to Chicago is special. He helped rekindle Blackhawks hockey, a key force in winning the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015) and is one of the greatest United States-born players in NHL history.
“I can't imagine. I'm sure the fans will be pretty loud,” said New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, who was Kane’s teammate in Chicago from 2015-17 and again last season with the Rangers.
“I don't know, if I'd be in his situation, I would cry for sure to get a feeling like that. It's pretty exciting for him. It's sad he left Chicago, but I hope he plays an awesome game against them.”
The No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane has 1,263 points (462 goals, 801 assists) in 1,206 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, Rangers and Red Wings. Of that total, 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) came in 1,161 regular-season games with Chicago. He is second in Blackhawks history in points and assists behind Stan Mikita (1,467 points, 926 assists), third in goals behind Bobby Hull (604) and Mikita (541), and third in games played, trailing Mikita (1,396) and Duncan Keith (1,192).
He won the Calder Trophy, voted as the NHL rookie of the year, in 2007-08 and the Conn Smythe Trophy, voted most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2013.
This season, Kane has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games with the Red Wings (31-20-6), who hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.