Complete NHL 2023-24 season preview guide

NHL stars discuss Connor Bedard expectations

Free agency signings 2023

Josh Norris out indefinitely for Ottawa Senators with shoulder injury

NHL preseason roundup for October 7

Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

NHL Buzz: Sam Bennett doubtful for Panthers opener

Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild

Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL staff writers

NHL preseason results October 6

Eichel seeks Stanley Cup repeat with Vegas

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

Red Wings 4, Maple Leafs 3

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Detroit Red Wings scored four consecutive goals, including three late in the second period, to rally past the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday.

Christian Fischer and Jeff Petry each had two assists, and Ville Husso made 21 saves for the Red Wings, who finished the preseason 5-2-1.

Max Ellis and Thomas Miller each had a goal and an assist, and Joseph Woll made 28 saves for the Maple Leafs, who went 4-2-2. Kyle Clifford had two assists.

Detroit scored three times in a 2:27 span to take the lead.

Dylan Larkin cut it to 2-1 at 17:26 of the second by poking in a rebound.

Ben Chiarot tied it 2-2 at 19:04 with a one-timer from the point, and Joe Veleno put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 at 19:53 on a rebound from low in the right face-off circle.

Daniel Sprong scored six seconds after a power play expired to push it to 4-2 at 5:09 of the third period.

Sam Lafferty cut it to 4-3 at 17:48, scoring a power-play goal with Woll pulled for the extra attacker.

Ellis had given Toronto a 1-0 lead at 7:05 of the second, and Miller made it 2-0 at 10:41 with a wrist shot through traffic.