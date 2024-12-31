Shesterkin placed on IR by Rangers with upper-body injury

Igor Shesterkin was placed on injured reserve by the New York Rangers on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury.

The goalie made 21 saves in a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday, his 29th birthday. Shesterkin did not leave the game because of an injury.

Shesterkin, who signed an eight-year, $92-million contract ($11.5 million average annual value) Dec. 7, is 11-15-1 this season with a 3.10 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 27 games. The deal makes Shesterkin the highest-paid goalie in the NHL in overall salary and AAV. Carey Price, who has not played since the 2021-22 season, signed an eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million AAV) with the Montreal Canadiens on July 2, 2017. Sergei Bobrovsky signed a seven-year, $70 million contract ($10 million AAV) with the Florida Panthers on July 1, 2019.

Shesterkin has lost three straight and five of his past six starts for the Rangers (16-19-1), who have lost 15 of 19 and are last in the Metropolitan Division.

Louis Domingue was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 32-year-old is 4-9-1 with 3.64 GAA and .888 save percentage in 14 AHL games.

Jonathan Quick, who has served as Shesterkin’s backup this season, is 5-4-0 with a 2.69 GAA and .907 save percentage in 12 games (nine starts).

The Rangers host the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SNP, SNE, TVAS).