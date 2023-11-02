Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest recorded in NHL this season

Radko Gudas is making an impression on the Anaheim Ducks as well as opposing goalies.

Per NHL EDGE stats, the Ducks defenseman registered the fastest recorded shot of the NHL season on Wednesday, uncorking a 101.69 miles per hour slap shot on Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka.

Though the shot didn't go in, Gudas' laser at 3:54 of the third period eventually led to the game-tying goal by rookie Leo Carlsson seven seconds later. The Ducks won 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Troy Terry to win their fifth straight game and improve to 6-4-0.

Gudas took over the top spot this season from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, who hit 101.49 mph on Oct. 19 against the Oilers.

Also Wednesday, St. Louis Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen set a new high for fastest recorded shot by a forward, hitting 101.36 mph at 2:30 of the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Kapanen tied Tampa Bay Lighting defenseman Victor Hedman for third in hardest overall shot.

The previous high for a forward was 100.76 mph by Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 23.

Other leaders after the first month of the season include:

Fastest skater (player) - Rasmus Kupari, Winnipeg Jets forward (23.95 mph)

Most distance skated (player) – Sanheim (36.82 miles)

Most distance skated (team) – Seattle Kraken (469.96 miles)

