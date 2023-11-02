Latest News

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL team theme night celebrations

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Goal-scoring race between Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak debated

Bedard getting 'more used to' life in NHL

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest recorded in NHL this season

Gudas_ANA_up_close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Radko Gudas is making an impression on the Anaheim Ducks as well as opposing goalies.

Per NHL EDGE stats, the Ducks defenseman registered the fastest recorded shot of the NHL season on Wednesday, uncorking a 101.69 miles per hour slap shot on Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka.

Though the shot didn't go in, Gudas' laser at 3:54 of the third period eventually led to the game-tying goal by rookie Leo Carlsson seven seconds later. The Ducks won 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Troy Terry to win their fifth straight game and improve to 6-4-0.

Gudas took over the top spot this season from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, who hit 101.49 mph on Oct. 19 against the Oilers.

Also Wednesday, St. Louis Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen set a new high for fastest recorded shot by a forward, hitting 101.36 mph at 2:30 of the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Kapanen tied Tampa Bay Lighting defenseman Victor Hedman for third in hardest overall shot.

The previous high for a forward was 100.76 mph by Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 23.

Other leaders after the first month of the season include:

Fastest skater (player) - Rasmus Kupari, Winnipeg Jets forward (23.95 mph)

Most distance skated (player) – Sanheim (36.82 miles)

Most distance skated (team) – Seattle Kraken (469.96 miles)

For all EDGE stats, click here.

