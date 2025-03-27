Byfield ‘in a good spot’ for Kings with playoffs approaching 

It's been a boon for the Kings (40-21-9), who have won four in a row entering their game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN). The Kings are second in the Pacific Division, five points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights and two points ahead of the third-place Edmonton Oilers.

“It’s really great to see him confident on the ice and doing all the things that he’s been doing,” Kopitar said. “I guess we just had to wait a little bit longer than anticipated but he’s been a force for this team. He’s been winning us games.”

Selected No. 2 by the Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft, Byfield was expected to take some time to develop into a full-time NHL center, but it didn’t help that his first few seasons were marred by injuries and illness. He sustained a fractured ankle in a preseason game that cost him three months during his rookie season, 2021-22. He was ill to start the 2022-23 season missing the first month and losing 20 pounds. He also played most of that season with two sprained wrists.

In his first three NHL seasons, he played a total of 99 games and had eight goals and 25 assists. Last season, he stayed healthy, playing 80 games while getting 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists).

Byfield said he got through it thanks to those around him.

“Just to be able to talk to my family, my teammates as well, they’re always good sports, always trying to keep it light,” he said. “It was hard to do but just being with the right people around you made it a lot easier. I think that really helped but yeah, it was tough and hopefully that’s all gone and just keep striving forward.”

Jim Hiller, who took over as Kings coach on Feb. 2, 2024, said Byfield has made great strides with his maturity and confidence, “especially for a big player.”

“He’s a tall guy (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) and everybody expects you to be big and physical. You’re young, you’re just really growing into your body and trying to survive in the League. It’s hard to impose your will when you’re doing those two things but now, he has enough confidence, you can see him play more physical and he just feels like a bigger presence.”