Byfield coming of age for Kings in playoffs after breakout season

The Kings took their time developing the 6-foot-5, 225-pound right wing and it is paying off. Byfield was elevated to the top line for Game 2 with Kopitar and Adrian Kempe, who scored two goals in the win.

Byfield played his first professional season for Ontario of the American Hockey League. He then split time between the NHL and AHL the next two seasons before making the permanent jump midway through last season.

"I think they did a good job just letting me come into my own," he said. "I had to work for everything and that's how it should be. It was different, a lot of high other picks were kind of just thrown into everything and here they handled it a little different, and it ended working out well."

He's more mature now than he would have been trying to make the Kings lineup as a teenager. An ankle fracture at the start of the 2021-22 season also set him back.

"Last year, I think he really established himself with his work ethic," Hiller said. "You take some time to transition from junior to pro. I give him full marks; last year he just really went to work on his game. He didn't score a lot, but he tracked, he forechecked, he finished checks, he blocked shots, so he did all the things that coaches like to put you on the ice more and now he's just growing into his offensive game.

"To me, it's just a natural progression. He's got a lot of skill, but he got his work ethic right and now his skill is starting to flourish."

Playing with Kopitar, the Kings captain, has also accelerated Byfield's development. Kopitar is the perfect role model coming into the League as a high-end draft selection with lofty expectations. The No. 11 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft is a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2012, 2014) and still produced offensively at age 36 with 70 points (26 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games of his 18th NHL season.

"Just being able to talk to 'Kopi' in between shifts after the game or whatever, know about the game what he sees, I tell him what I see, it's huge," Byfield said. "Just the communication there helps me quite a bit and just being able to watch him every day and how he works on the ice and how hard he plays at both ends. It's good to see that and have that communication as well."

Kopitar has seen a lot of growth in Byfield the past two years and believes he is a big part of the Kings' future. Byfield is in the last season of his entry-level contract and can become a restricted free agent.

"I think with 'Q' we have to go back to last year when he got called up. I thought last year, he took a step forward," Kopitar said. "I think it was January that he came up with us and got put together with me and Adrian on the line. The points or the numbers didn't say a whole lot, but he was doing all the right stuff, and he was a big part of our success last year.

"I think this year, him realizing that he belongs here and he can do it. He took another step forward and the numbers are showing too."