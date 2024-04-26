Byfield coming of age for Kings in playoffs after breakout season

EDMONTON -- Expectations were high for Quinton Byfield when he was selected by the Los Angeles Kings with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
It may have taken time for the Newmarket, Ontario, native to gain traction in the NHL, but he is developing into the forward the Kings envisioned when they took him after Alexis Lafrenière went No. 1 to the New York Rangers.
The Kings play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (10:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSW, TVAS2, SN) after Byfield helped them tie the best-of-7 series 1-1. The 21-year-old had two assists to help Los Angeles win 5-4 in overtime of Game 2 on Wednesday.
"I thought he was pretty good, I thought he was one of our better players in Game 1 also," Kings coach Jim Hiller said Thursday. "That's a playoff-style player; he's big, he's strong, he's quick, he's got lots of energy. I probably didn't play him enough in these first two games. He can run 20 minutes; he's got that in him. That's one thing you might see, is him playing a little more."
Byfield assisted on Kevin Fiala's go-ahead goal in the third period to put Los Angeles up 4-3 and then tipped a Mikey Anderson pass into the path of Anze Kopitar for the overtime winner. He also had a memorable hit on Connor McDavid in the third, sending the Oilers captain flying into the boards.
"He's an effective player both ways, because he tracks back through the middle," Hiller said. "We talked about cleaning up the neutral zone and he's one of those guys that tracks back and makes it hard on the rushes."
Byfield has three assists and is plus-5 in the first round. He had a breakout regular season with 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) and was plus-19 in 80 games.
"I think it's just confidence, scoring the first game of the year and then it kind of carried out the whole season, just being able to know that I can score," Byfield said prior to the start of the series. "The opportunity as well, getting elevated to the first power-play unit, getting some touches there and playing with those guys, and also going to the net. I think I scored 19 of my 20 goals right in front, so getting to the front of the net and scoring the greasy ones."