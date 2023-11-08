Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes is challenging for the NHL scoring lead with a start to the season matched only by Bobby Orr among defensemen, and the driving force for the best start in the history of the Vancouver Canucks.

There's little doubt which one means more to the 24-year-old Canucks captain.

"It's a nice honor, I guess, but it doesn't mean too much to me honestly," Hughes said after being named NHL First Star of the Week on Monday. "The season, how we started, means a lot to me. There's been a lot of, I don't want to say pressure, but over the last couple years the way we started and for our group to come out and be resilient in a sense, I take more pride in that I would say."

There have been lots of factors in the Canucks' 9-2-1 start, which includes four straight wins going into their game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5). Forward Elias Pettersson leads the NHL with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 12 games; center J.T. Miller has embraced and excelled in a shutdown role alongside forward Brock Boeser, who is second in the NHL with 10 goals; goalie Thatcher Demko has a .948 save percentage in nine games; and a dynamic power play that has scored on 32.6 percent of its chances, third best in the League.

Anchoring a lot of that is Hughes. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, giving him 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his past four games and 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 12 games this season, first among NHL defensemen and tied with brother Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in the League.

Hughes also leads the League with a plus-16 rating, joining Orr (1973-74) as the only defensemen with 20 points and a plus/minus rating of plus-15 or better through 12 games since 1959-60, when plus/minus became an official statistic, according to NHL Stats and Information. He also is the sixth defensemen in NHL history with four three-point games in the first 12 games of a season, another list that includes Orr (1974-75).