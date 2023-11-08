Latest News

Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Lightning score 4 in 1st, top Canadiens

Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Ovechkin says Capitals moving 'in right direction'

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Vancouver captain leads NHL defensemen in scoring, League in plus/minus

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes is challenging for the NHL scoring lead with a start to the season matched only by Bobby Orr among defensemen, and the driving force for the best start in the history of the Vancouver Canucks.

There's little doubt which one means more to the 24-year-old Canucks captain.

"It's a nice honor, I guess, but it doesn't mean too much to me honestly," Hughes said after being named NHL First Star of the Week on Monday. "The season, how we started, means a lot to me. There's been a lot of, I don't want to say pressure, but over the last couple years the way we started and for our group to come out and be resilient in a sense, I take more pride in that I would say."

There have been lots of factors in the Canucks' 9-2-1 start, which includes four straight wins going into their game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5). Forward Elias Pettersson leads the NHL with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 12 games; center J.T. Miller has embraced and excelled in a shutdown role alongside forward Brock Boeser, who is second in the NHL with 10 goals; goalie Thatcher Demko has a .948 save percentage in nine games; and a dynamic power play that has scored on 32.6 percent of its chances, third best in the League.

Anchoring a lot of that is Hughes. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, giving him 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his past four games and 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 12 games this season, first among NHL defensemen and tied with brother Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in the League.

Hughes also leads the League with a plus-16 rating, joining Orr (1973-74) as the only defensemen with 20 points and a plus/minus rating of plus-15 or better through 12 games since 1959-60, when plus/minus became an official statistic, according to NHL Stats and Information. He also is the sixth defensemen in NHL history with four three-point games in the first 12 games of a season, another list that includes Orr (1974-75).

DEFENSEMEN, 4 3-POINT GAMES THROUGH FIRST 12 GAMES OF A SEASON

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver
2023-24
Paul Reinhart, Vancouver
1989-90
Paul Coffey, Pittsburgh
1988-89
Chris Chelios, Montreal
1987-88
Denis Potvin, NY Islanders
1979-80
Denis Potvin, NY Islanders
1975-76
Bobby Orr, Boston
1974-75

For all the accolades that come with producing at a 136-point pace, Hughes also is leading a renewed commitment to defensive play under coach Rick Tocchet, who is in his first full season after replacing Bruce Boudreau on Jan. 22, and a big part of their League-best plus-30 goal differential.

"You knew coming in here how good he is in the numbers sense, but what you don't know is how complete a player he is," said defenseman Ian Cole, who is in his first season with the Canucks and 14th in the NHL. "A lot of guys that put up a lot of points, they rest on defense, kind of bide their time in the [defensive] zone until they get a chance to jump up in the play. He cares about playing against top lines, about getting every minute he can and making those quality minutes, and he's producing. He's doing it all for us and he embraces that, which is awesome."

Hughes, the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, always has been an elite skater.

"He walks the blue line as good as anybody I've ever seen," Tocchet said. "Him walking the blue line is getting his points, but the way he breaks the puck out is something there's very few ... the (Cale) Makars of the world, (Miro) Heiskanen, those guys are just so special doing that and it can break down a forecheck."

The increased goal scoring also is the result of a summer spent working to improve his shot and a preseason season pledge to use it more. Hughes has 45 shots on goal this season, an average of 3.75 shots per game, nearly double his average of 1.89 during his first five NHL seasons.

As for defensive play, Hughes bristles at any suggestion it's a new trend, pointing to his plus-15 rating last season on a Canucks team that had a minus-22 goal differential. Hughes equally is put off by suggestions that he needs to play with a big, stay-at-home, defense-first partner, a narrative he believes is tied to his stature (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) and the idea he can’t defend well himself. He points to his success with new partner Filip Hronek as proof.

"I think I am a defensive guy," Hughes said. "Me and 'Fil' don't get scored on a lot. We'll have nights we're [minus-3], but we're going to have a lot more we're plus."

The pairing with Hronek, who has 10 assists during a seven-game point streak and is third among NHL defensemen with 13 points in 12 games, works in part because of the extra time he affords Hughes with the puck in the offensive end.

"What Fil does and helps me with is he gets me 3-4 more touches a game," Hughes said. "He has the puck on my stick more. He's able to open up his hips and give it to me, slide it to me, and I'm able to do the same and we have the puck a lot. The more we have the puck, it's like another chance I get, another chance he gets. I'm getting more chances to shoot because of it."

It also reduces their time spent defending, not that it's been an issue when they are.

"Big defensemen that can stop cycles are great, but I think Quinn and Filip defend with quickness and intelligence and with puck possession, which is just as good," Tocchet said. "Those guys have a great chemistry."

The same can be said for a lot of the Canucks early this season, with Hughes leading the way.