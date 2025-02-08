Quinn Hughes misses 4th straight game for Canucks, status uncertain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Vancouver defenseman has been out since Jan. 31 with undisclosed injury

Quinn Hughes VAN

© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes did not play for the Vancouver Canucks against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and his status for the 4 Nations Face-Off remains undecided.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner, voted as the best defenseman in the NHL, hasn’t played since Jan. 31 because of an undisclosed injury. The game against Toronto is the fourth straight the 25-year-old has missed, and time is running out for Hughes and team management for the United States to make a decision for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which takes place from Feb. 12-20.

“I honestly at this moment don't know,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said of Hughes' status.

Tocchet said on Wednesday that if Hughes didn’t play against the Maple Leafs in the Canucks' final game before the best-on-best international tournament, it wouldn’t necessarily mean he wouldn’t play in the 4 Nations Face-Off. But as an assistant coach for Canada, Tocchet knows there isn’t much time left to make that decision.

“The next hours, whether it's 24 hours or 12 hours, the dialogue has got to ramp up,” Tocchet said. “We’ve got to figure this out because [the U.S.] is going to have to name a D if he doesn't play. It's not like we got a few days. It's hours before the decision has got to be made.”

Tocchet also said on Wednesday that Hughes' status for the 4 Nations Face-Off would depend on how close he was to playing on Saturday. Hughes did not travel with the Canucks for a game at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, but according to Tocchet he skated “pretty hard” ahead of the game on Saturday.

Asked if Hughes might have played for the Canucks this week if not for the upcoming break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Tocchet said, “Possibly.”

“That's a tough question to answer,” Tocchet said. “I can't answer that question.”

Hughes finished a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Jan. 31 but played only one shift in the final 5:30 and appeared to be in discomfort on the bench. He was a late scratch after taking warmups ahead of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday and skated with coaches Tuesday but left the ice before the morning skate started.

He is second among NHL defensemen in points (59), first in assists (45) and tied for third in goals (14). Among defensemen who have played at least 10 games this season, he’s fourth in average time on ice at 25:18, which would be second on the U.S. roster to Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (26:51).

Hughes' point total tops the Canucks, 25 points ahead of forwards Brock Boeser and Conor Garland.

He was one of the first six players named to the U.S. roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off in June. When the full rosters were announced on Dec. 4, his brother, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, was added.

“I know Quinn is a USA guy," Tocchet said Wednesday. "Loves his country. Playing with his brother, there’s a lot of positives to that, but he’s a smart kid, too. He understands what’s at stake.”

