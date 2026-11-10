Marchment fined maximum for roughing in Sharks game

NEW YORK (Nov. 10, 2026) – San Jose Sharks forward Mason Marchment has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing New York Islanders forward Victor Eklund during NHL Game No. 285 in San Jose on Monday, Nov. 9, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 8:52 of the third period. Marchment was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.