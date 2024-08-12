Sharks prospect Smith ready to be ‘huge contributor’ this season 

No. 4 pick in 2023 Draft looks to break into lineup after leading NCAA in scoring last year

Will Smith SJS prospect

© Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Just before the start of San Jose Sharks development camp last month, center Will Smith heard the challenge presented by Sharks general manager Mike Grier.

"These older guys aren't going to be in any rush to give their spots away to a young guy," Grier said. "It should make for a pretty competitive camp. May the best man win."

For the 19-year-old, who was selected by San Jose with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on May 28, consider that challenge accepted.

"I have expectations and goals as a player, and the goal is to make the team and be a huge contributor," Smith said during Sharks development camp.

There has been excitement surrounding Smith ever since he was drafted. Sharks fans have eagerly watched from afar as he dominated at Boston College last season and led the NCAA in scoring with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games, seven more than Boston University rival and now teammate Macklin Celebrini, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
  
"I think he's put his best foot forward," said John McCarthy, coach of San Jose of the American Hockey League. "He looks a little bit bigger to me. I haven't seen any data on that, it's just my eye test. But he looks a little more solid."

McCarthy isn't wrong; Smith, listed at 6-foot, 181 pounds, changed his diet to bulk up ahead of his first shot at making an NHL roster. 

"I'll probably be up about eight or 10 pounds by the time I get here [for training camp], it's going to be huge for my game," Smith said. "I eat more. Get the protein shakes. But it's not just about what you're eating, it's the timing of it, too. You have to plan your days more in the summer and be consistent."

A good diet and more time in the weight room will help Smith compete for a spot among what has become a formidable forward group. This offseason, the Sharks added Tyler Toffoli, Barclay Goodrow, Ty Dellandrea, Alex Wennberg and Carl Grundstrom. The front end already included Mikael Granlund, Fabian Zetterlund and captain Logan Couture when healthy, just to name a few. There's also William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau, young forwards with previous NHL experience. And, of course, that guy named Celebrini.

However steep the competition is, Smith appears ready to fight for that opportunity.

"I trust whatever the development staff and team have in mind," Smith said. "And then, obviously, the goal is to make the team and help as much as I can."

Related Content

Celebrini 'couldn't be more excited' for 1st NHL training camp with Sharks

Dickinson eager to follow in footsteps of Burns, Karlsson for Sharks

Celebrini, Toffoli, Wennberg, Goodrow among those joining Sharks rebuild

NHL Tonight: Sharks Outlook

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Osei-Tutu driven to excel as agent

Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2024-25

3 questions facing Florida Panthers

Minten 'very close' to becoming everyday player for Maple Leafs

Inside look at Florida Panthers

NHL EDGE stats for Florida Panthers

Top prospects for Florida Panthers

McKenna motivated by Bedard's advice, helps Canada win Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Nicholas Spehar Memorial Weekend win-win for NHL alumni, Navy SEALs

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Oilers willing to be patient with Akey after shoulder surgery

Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2024-25

Harrison pushing to break camp with Bruins after getting established as pro

Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

NHL EDGE stats for Edmonton Oilers

3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

Detroit Red Wings fantasy projections for 2024-25

3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings