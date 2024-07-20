Sapovaliv aims to 'find some more pounds' to play for Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- Matyas Sapovaliv knows he will need to gain muscle to become an NHL-ready player.

How has the Vegas Golden Knights' 20-year-old center prospect been doing that? A lot of chicken and rice with a regimented workout routine.

“I’m still trying to build some muscle and find some more pounds,” said Sapovaliv, selected by the Golden Knights in the second round (No. 48) of the 2022 NHL Draft. “Sometimes it’s hard to finish my meals.”

Sapovaliv's appetite for victory is not in question: His 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 54 games last season helped fuel Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League to the Memorial Cup championship in his third campaign in the OHL. He added nine points (three goals, six assists) in 17 playoff games.

“It was a good season and year,” he said. “It was a great experience to play in the Memorial Cup and an even better feeling to win. It’s the best end of my junior career.”

Vegas director of player development Wil Nichol credits Sapovaliv’s experiences in the OHL and the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with Czechia for evolving his game and making him a more well-rounded player. Sapovaliv had four points (three goals, one assist) in seven games with Czechia in the tournament.

“The neat thing about ‘Sapo’ is that he’s played in the same huge games on huge stages,” Nichol said. “Those are great games. Those are great experiences. You can’t put a price tag on that in terms of the confidence. He’s made some really big steps.”

Sapovaliv agreed, and also credited the ability to work with the same coaches and staff with helping him build that confidence over the past few development camps with the Golden Knights.

Sapovaliv also improved his skating over the past year, but needs to take it up another notch.

“I’m still trying to work on my first three steps and some acceleration,” he said. “It’s getting better.”

Sapovaliv will turn professional this season and hopes to get some time with Henderson of the American Hockey League with aspirations of one day cracking the Vegas roster.

“It’s another step in following my dream of playing in the NHL,” Sapovaliv said. “I would say I’m on the right path. I’ll keep working.”