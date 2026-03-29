Martone, No. 6 pick in 2025 Draft, signs entry-level contract with Flyers

19-year-old forward, who led Michigan State in scoring as freshman, could make NHL debut Tuesday at Capitals

Porter Martone contract March 29 26

© Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Porter Martone, the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

The 19-year-old forward will join the Flyers for the remainder of the regular season. He is not expected to play against the Dallas Stars at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP), but could make his debut when the Flyers play at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Martone led Michigan State with 25 goals and 50 points in 35 games as a freshman this season. He had an assist in the Spartans' season-ending 4-3 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the Worcester Regional final Saturday.

He had 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in his final 19 games, including a hat trick against Notre Dame on Feb. 20. He finished his first college season with nine points (five goals, four assists) in a six-game point streak.

Martone was the only freshman named to the All-Big Ten First Team, and he also was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

He also led the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with six goals in seven games, and he had nine points for Canada as its captain.

Martone opted for college hockey this season after he finished seventh in the Ontario Hockey League last season with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games with Brampton.

"I think he's taken a big step," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said in January. "We were happy to see him take a step forward as far as the competition of play, playing against men, bigger, stronger bodies, at the NCAA level. And he responded really well. I think for him to realize a little bit what it's like to be a pro, in the gym a lot more and having more time in between games to help develop his body, I think is going to help him tremendously."

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