Players have more sense of urgency than coaches in playoff push

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Drew Bannister, former coach of the St. Louis Blues and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, and defenseman with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and New York Rangers, provides insight into what a coach might be thinking when it comes to motivating and managing the team in the final month of a Stanley Cup Playoff push, and what qualities could define a playoff-ready team.
I think it depends where you are in the standings, but the sense of urgency for each game really ramps up and the desperation for winning hockey games, or at least getting points, becomes paramount in the final month leading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
I think it's more of a sense of urgency from the players. I don't think the coaching staff really treats it any differently than any other game during the regular season even though the games themselves certainly mean a lot more at that point. I think the preparation stays the same but it's just the urgency and the time for the players, and what it means to them when it comes from game to game and being able to reset yourself and refocus yourself from game to game, because every point is important.
We see that a lot this time of the year where teams are out of the playoffs one night and then you win a game and all of a sudden, you're in a position where you're in the playoffs and one or two of those teams are now looking up at teams that are in and start to chase a little bit. It's important for the players and the coaching staff to kind of stay in the moment and not get too caught up in scoreboard-watching and instead just focus on your team and the task at hand and what you need to do that night to have success.