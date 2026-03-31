Players have more sense of urgency than coaches in playoff push

I think by this time in the season most teams have built their identity and structure in, but I think there's critical moments in the game where teams need to kind of rise to finding ways to win hockey games in critical moments, whether it's how they start games, how they finish their periods, the opportunities they have on the power play to cash in or to get a big kill. I think those moments in the games are really harped on as those critical moments in to really bear down and be difference-makers. You want players out there who want to be in those positions to have success and be a part of that team. It really comes down to the details in the games, critical moments and understanding when they come and making sure that you're ready for them.

When it comes to resting players, it all depends on where you are in the standings. I think there's some teams that can afford to do that toward the end, but there are teams that can't afford to do it because every point matters and a lot of times it comes down to the last weekend or the last game of the season, whether they're able to make it or not. But certainly, if you have the luxury to do it, some coaches might limit the time that some of the top players might play or even give them a night off, if that's a possibility. But you certainly don't want to stretch that out too far because you want to make sure that you're playoff ready and that your team's playing at a high level when you begin the postseason.

The bottom line is, I think every team is different and it's the qualities within and that were learned that make them good. I think the biggest thing for me when you reach the playoffs is consistency and being able to play at a high level of what your identity is as a team. I think it comes down to that, really. There's always going to be the odd bounce that goes your way or doesn't go your way.

I think as long as you're consistent from shift to shift, period to period and game to game, whether you lose or you win those games, it's much easier to get back on track. When you're very confident in the way you play and know that the group you have in front of you is going to be consistent in the way they play and the identity they play to, your job as coach is that much easier.