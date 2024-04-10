Pluses, minuses for Golden Knights-Oilers

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-8) visit the Edmonton Oilers (47-24-5) at Rogers Place on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS) in a matchup between two Stanley Cup contenders.

Here's my breakdown of the game.

Golden Knights

Pluses: Their new additions are playing well. Tomas Hertl, acquired from the San Jose Sharks prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, had an assist in his Vegas debut, a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Anthony Mantha has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 15 games since he was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on March 5. Noah Hanifin, who arrived in a three-way deal involving the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers on March 6, has eight points (two goals, six assists) and is averaging 23:01 of ice time in 15 games. Jack Eichel is healthy, and had he been healthy the whole season he would be on pace for 90 points, which says something about the depth of the Golden Knights. Lastly, Jonathan Marchessault has scored an NHL career-high 41 goals. He won the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy and it has carried over into the regular season.