Pluses, minuses for Maple Leafs-Capitals, Wild-Kings

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (38-20-9) visit the Washington Capitals (33-25-9) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS). Then, the Minnesota Wild (34-27-8) play the Los Angeles Kings (35-22-11) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1, TVAS).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Maple Leafs

Pluses: Bobby McMann has been a great story, making the most of his opportunity. He has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 43 games of his first full NHL season. Their offense has been great, third in the NHL with 3.57 goals per game, and they were able to win with key players out of the lineup. Overall, the goaltending has been better in the second half for Ilya Samsonov, Joseph Woll and Martin Jones.

Minuses: They've lost two straight for the first time since dropping four in a row from Jan. 11-16. It doesn't help that they are without one of their best players in Mitchell Marner. And by his standards, Auston Matthews is in a slump with three goals in nine games.