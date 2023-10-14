Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach

Carbery was hired as Capitals coach May 30 to replace Peter Laviolette.

Tristan Jarry made 19 saves, Reilly Smith scored, and Jake Guentzel had two assists for the Penguins (1-1-0). Erik Karlsson had an assist for his first point with Pittsburgh.

Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves for the Capitals in their season opener. Darcy Kuemper was unavailable after his wife gave birth on Thursday night.

Malkin gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 4:07 of the second period. Karlsson kept a loose puck in the offensive zone, poking it to Rickard Rakell along the boards. Rakell centered to Malkin, who beat Lindgren glove side from the slot.

Crosby made it 2-0 during a power play at 5:51, knocking in a loose puck in front while falling down.

Crosby then made it 3-0 at 11:46 on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Malkin for another power-play goal.

Jarry made a pad save against Alex Ovechkin on a breakaway with 4:07 left in the period.

Ovechkin finished with four shots on goal in 18:42 of ice time.

Smith, acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 28, scored his first goal with the Penguins with a shot from the left circle off a pass from Malkin at 16:57 of the third period for the 4-0 final.