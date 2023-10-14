Crosby, Malkin show ‘they’re still elite players’ for Penguins in win against Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were up to their old tricks Friday, a good sign for the Pittsburgh Penguins and bad news again for Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Crosby scored two power-play goals, and Malkin had a goal and three assists in a 4-0 victory that spoiled Washington’s season opener at Capital One Arena.

It helped that the Penguins cleaned up a lot of the mistakes they made in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their season opener Tuesday. When Crosby and Malkin elevate their play the way they did Friday, however, the rest of Pittsburgh’s game usually looks a lot better.

“When they’re at their best, I think they’re still elite players,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought tonight was a great example of it.”

Pittsburgh received contributions from other key players, including two assists form Jake Guentzel. Reilly Smith scored his first goal since being acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 28 and Erik Karlsson, the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman, had an assist on Malkin’s goal for his first point with the Penguins after being acquired in a trade from the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6.