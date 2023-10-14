Crosby, Malkin show ‘they’re still elite players’ for Penguins in win against Capitals

The Penguins and Capitals are in similar situations trying to squeeze more out of their aging stars and return the playoffs after missing last season. Pittsburgh entered 2023-24 as the oldest team in the NHL with an average age of 32; Washington, which missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014, has the League’s second-oldest roster with an average age of 31 despite having eight players who are 25 or younger.
But the Capitals still rely heavily on their older core of Ovechkin (38), Nicklas Backstrom (35), T.J. Oshie (36), John Carlson (33), Evgeny Kuznetsov (31) and Tom Wilson (29). Just as the Penguins rely heavily on Crosby, Malkin, Kris Letang (36), Bryan Rust (31), Guentzel (29), and now Karlsson (33).
Crosby and Malkin were the two best players on the ice Friday, and it was the difference in the game, which isn’t new for either against the Capitals. Crosby has 88 points (30 goals, 58 assists) in his 66 regular-season matchups with Ovechkin, and Pittsburgh improved to 39-23-4 in those games. Malkin has 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 59 regular-season games against Washington.
Malkin’s four-point game was the 29th of his NHL career.
“He was just all over the ice,” Crosby said. “He made some great plays. He had that early chance, too, that he tried between his legs. Nights like this where he's feeling it, he's going to set up guys or create chances himself. He was just all over the puck tonight.”
Malkin started the scoring with his goal from the slot 4:07 into second period. Crosby followed with power-play goals at 5:51 and 11:46 of the second, each assisted by Malkin and Guentzel, to increase Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-0. Malkin’s backcheck and pass up to Smith led to the final goal at 16:57 of the third period.
“He’s still such a dominant player out there and I thought tonight he was at his best,” Sullivan said. “He sees the ice so well. That play he made on Reilly’s goal at the end, just an unbelievable pass. It started with a track, just tracking the puck from behind.
“He was playing at both ends of the rink. He’s competing hard. I just think when he’s on his game, he’s as dominant player as there is in the League.”
It was a frustrating night for Ovechkin, whose defensive-zone turnover led to Malkin’s goal, and a disappointing one overall for Washington, which was shut out for the first time in 49 season openers and in its debut under first-year coach Spencer Carbery. Like the Penguins did after losing their opener, the Capitals will try to regroup for their second game here against the Calgary Flames on Monday.
Ovechkin had four shots on goal in 18:42 of ice time.
“Just move on,” Ovechkin said. “We didn't get the results, you know? Boys was ready, but we’re going to watch the video and going to play better the next game.”