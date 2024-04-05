Penguins defeat Capitals, gain in Eastern wild card

Lars Eller had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (35-30-11), who have won three games in a row and have points in seven straight (5-0-2). Nedeljkovic has started seven consecutive games.

“’Ned’s been phenomenal,” Penguins forward Bryan Rust said. “You can see how calm and confident he is in the net. I think that’s kind of going through the net on out kind of throughout our lineup. I think guys are realizing that and that just breeds a whole bunch of confidence throughout the lineup.”

Pittsburgh is two points behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“I couldn’t be happier for the players,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think they’re having a lot of fun right now. They’re competing. They’re battling hard. It’s not perfect, but I love our energy, our enthusiasm, our compete level is fun to watch. … Certainly have been proud of them here the last little while just trying to dig in and give ourselves a chance.”