WASHINGTON -- Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves, including 16 in third period, to help the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday.
Penguins defeat Capitals, gain in Eastern wild card
Pittsburgh pushes point streak to 7; Ovechkin scores for Washington
Lars Eller had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (35-30-11), who have won three games in a row and have points in seven straight (5-0-2). Nedeljkovic has started seven consecutive games.
“’Ned’s been phenomenal,” Penguins forward Bryan Rust said. “You can see how calm and confident he is in the net. I think that’s kind of going through the net on out kind of throughout our lineup. I think guys are realizing that and that just breeds a whole bunch of confidence throughout the lineup.”
Pittsburgh is two points behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
“I couldn’t be happier for the players,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think they’re having a lot of fun right now. They’re competing. They’re battling hard. It’s not perfect, but I love our energy, our enthusiasm, our compete level is fun to watch. … Certainly have been proud of them here the last little while just trying to dig in and give ourselves a chance.”
Alex Ovechkin scored his 27th goal of the season for the Capitals (36-30-10), who have scored six goals while losing four straight (0-3-1). Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.
“I think we try to create extra pass,” Ovechkin said. “We’re holding the puck a little bit longer, trying to find the pretty play. It’s not going to work, especially at a moment in the season when everybody is concentrating on a win, everybody is playing a little faster. You have to make a decision quicker.”
The Capitals fell behind the Islanders for the second wild card and trail New York by one point. Washington plays the second of back-to-backs Friday at the Carolina Hurricanes.
"We have enough veterans in here where we know we can't dwell on tonight,” Capitals forward Max Pacioretty said. “If you let two points slip tomorrow because of your frustration with tonight, then that's a rookie mindset.”
Ryan Shea gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 1:49 of the first period, scoring from the left point on a wrist shot through a screen for his first NHL goal.
Pierre-Olivier Joseph made it 2-0 at 11:03 when his slap shot from the point deflected off Washington defenseman Nick Jensen's right skate and past Lindgren.
“They were very opportunistic tonight,” Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk said. “They did the hard work. They got to the front of the net. Just threw pucks there and that’s the recipe this time of year. We just didn’t get enough of that going tonight.”
Lindgren kept the score 2-0 when he made a glove save against Michael Bunting on a breakaway at 11:21.
Bunting increased the lead to 3-0 at 9:08 of the second period, taking a pass from Valtteri Puustinen on the rush and scoring on a slap shot far side from the top of the left circle.
Ovechkin pulled the Capitals within 3-1 at 6:02 of the third period when he scored at the left post off a cross-crease pass from Sonny Milano.
Ovechkin scored as a Washington power play ended and after Pittsburgh killed off a 1:53 5-on-3.
"It actually wasn't as bad as you'd think,” Nedeljkovic said of the 5-on-3. “We did an unbelievable job of delaying them and breaking up their first couple entries. I don't think they got in the zone until maybe under a minute left total there. The guys did a great job tying up sticks, giving me a sightline to find pucks. On the goal there, he made a nice pass cross-crease backdoor. You can only cover him for so long.”
Eller scored into an empty net at 17:23 for the 4-1 final.
NOTES: It was the 69th time Ovechkin and Penguins forward Sidney Crosby have met in the regular season. Crosby has 90 points (31 goals, 59 assists) and Ovechkin has 67 points (37 goals, 30 assists). … Crosby had his point streak end at six games (six goals, nine assists). … The Penguins are 4-0-1 in their past five games at Capital One Arena. … Eller has 400 points (178 goals, 222 assists) in 1,030 games. … Ovechkin, who scored eight goals in his first 43 games of the season, has scored 19 goals in his last 29 games. … Ovechkin’s goal was his 849th, moving him within 45 of Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record. … Capitals forward Tom Wilson was minus-2 in 20:08 of ice time in his return after serving a six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto forward Noah Gregor of the Maple Leafs on March 20.