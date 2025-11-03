Penguins at Maple Leafs projected lineups

PENGUINS (8-3-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Filip Hallander -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Owen Pickering -- Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli

Sammy Blais -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Joseph Woll, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)

Status report

Hayes was on the ice at the morning skate, but the forward will not play. ... Nylander will return after missing the past two games and three of four because of a lower-body injury. ... Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said they have some game-time decisions.