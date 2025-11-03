Penguins at Maple Leafs projected lineups

PENGUINS (8-3-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Filip Hallander -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Owen Pickering -- Harrison Brunicke
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Mathew Dumba
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli
Sammy Blais -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Joseph Woll, Calle Jarnkrok
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)
Status report
Hayes was on the ice at the morning skate, but the forward will not play. ... Nylander will return after missing the past two games and three of four because of a lower-body injury. ... Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said they have some game-time decisions.