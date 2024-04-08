Penguins at Maple Leafs

PENGUINS (36-30-11) at MAPLE LEAFS (44-23-9)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Emil Bemstrom
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Jeff Carter -- Valtteri Puustinen
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Sam Poulin
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand), Noel Acciari (lower body), John Ludvig (illness), Ryan Graves (concussion)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- TJ Brodie
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Status report
Nedeljkovic will make his ninth straight start. ... Letang did not participate in the morning skate because of maintenance but will be available. ... Shea had immigration issues and is in Buffalo but is expected to make it to Toronto in time to play. ... The Maple Leafs will use the same lineup as they did in their 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.