Penguins at Maple Leafs

PENGUINS (36-30-11) at MAPLE LEAFS (44-23-9)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Emil Bemstrom

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Jeff Carter -- Valtteri Puustinen

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Sam Poulin

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand), Noel Acciari (lower body), John Ludvig (illness), Ryan Graves (concussion)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- TJ Brodie

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

Nedeljkovic will make his ninth straight start. ... Letang did not participate in the morning skate because of maintenance but will be available. ... Shea had immigration issues and is in Buffalo but is expected to make it to Toronto in time to play. ... The Maple Leafs will use the same lineup as they did in their 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.